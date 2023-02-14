These are the 11 best new release TV shows to stream on Netflix in February - including the story of Gunther the dog and his $400m trust fund.

Netflix enjoyed a great start to the year with a host of superb new originals, documentaries and series landing with audiences in the new year.

Following on from their excellent closing to 2022, the streamer will be hoping they can mirror the success of series like Wednesday and Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story over the next 12 months and February certainly indicates they may very well do that!

And anticipation couldn’t be higher for viewers, with a season four of You about to drop alongside some Valentine Day’s goodness and host of gripping new true crime documentaries.

Not sure which series to start with this coming in February? Then take a look at 11 new releases we recommend you try out in February.

1 . The Law According to Lidia Poet - February 15 The Law According to Lidia Poet is a brand new period drama that sees main character Lidia Lidia investigate murders while practising. The series is based on the true story of Italy's first female lawyer. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2 . Gunther's Millions - February 1 Gunther is a dog - and in 1992, German countess Karlotta Liebenstein left her entire estate and a fortune now worth $400m to him. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3 . Eva Lasting - February 15 When mysterious Eva arrives at an all-boys school in late 1970s Colombia, she flips the apple cart by breaking all the rules - and all the hearts. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4 . Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal - February 22 In this intriguing new true crime documentary, Netflix delves into the life of the Murdaugh family, their rise to power and relationship with law enforcement, detailing their suspicious deaths which wrecked their family legacy. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales