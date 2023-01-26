Gear up for Valentine’s Day with some Netflix and chill. Here are the 10 most highly rated romcoms on Netflix UK in 2023.

Romcoms come in all shapes and sizes – you old fashioned tearjerkers all the way through to the ‘I can’t believe they actually commissioned that’ type of romantic films that make you feel a little sick with cringe.

One thing is for certain though, romantic comedies are here to stay and are going nowhere. Streaming giant Netflix is absolutely jam-packed with some of the latest – and greatest – rom-coms out there.

So if you just need a big soppy movie a tub of Ben and Jerry’s and a glass of wine on the couch by yourself, or lamenting the commercialisation of Valentine's Day, why not check out the best 10 romantic comedies available on Netflix UK, as ranked by popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes?

1 . Lust Stories - 100% Four Indian filmmakers are involved in the highly rated Lust Stories which gives a unique and refreshing view of women's complex desires.

2 . Catching Feelings - 100% A formerly world renowned writer and his wife find their lives flipped upside down when a famous and very self-indulgent author comes to stay.

3 . Lovesick - 98% Lovesick follows Dylan, a romantic that finds intimacy with a long list of partners as he searches for true love.

4 . To All The Boys I've Loved Before - 96% If you're a teen rom-com fan, To All The Boys I've Loved Before will give you all the romantic cliches you need but with the added bonus of relatable characters and a thoroughly charming story line.