Want to see the best new Netflix releases? Here are the 11 best new release films of 2023 on Netflix UK – from French crime thriller AKA through to the return of Jennifer Lopez in The Mother.

It has been a triumphant last 18 months for streaming giant Netflix as the streamer responded to losing subscribers for the first time in over a decade.

Fighting off competition from Apple TV, Amazon Prime and Disney+, Netflix have continued to wear the crown as the king of streaming – and it is mainly down to their excellent selection of newly released films in 2023.

Bringing Hollywood A-listers such as Idris Elba, Jennifer Lopez and even Manchester United legend Erin Cantona to the small screen has proven to be a stroke of genius that has saw Netflix boom in popularity even more than before as we binge of some of the year’s best films.

Want to know which ones are the best to watch tonight though? Using highly respected film review site Rotten Tomatoes, we found out the 11 most highly rated films released for streaming on Netflix UK right now.

1 . Fanfic - 100% This brand new Netflix film has been ranked at a perfect 100% by Rotten Tomatoes reviewers and follows two high school pupils form an strong bond as they navigate the the tricky world of adolescence. Photo: Netflix

2 . Noise - 100% Another 100% rated Netflix hit is Noise, which follows a woman as she goes in search of her missing daughter and finds a common bond with other women at a support group. Photo: Netflix

3 . Infiesto - 83% Two detectives go in search of criminals responsible for an abduction they believe is part of something more sinister. Photo: Netflix

4 . Kill Boksoon - 81% This thrilling Korean film focuses on a secret assassin as she takes on her most difficult challenge yet - parenthood. Photo: Netflix