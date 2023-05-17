All Sections
Here are the 25 best Korean dramas currently streaming on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix
Here are the 25 best Korean dramas currently streaming on Netflix UK. Cr: Netflix

Best K drama series on Netflix 2023: 25 of the most highly rated Korean dramas on Netflix UK - including Black Knight

Here are 25 of the most highly ranked K-dramas TV series – or Korean dramas - are the best series to stream on Netflix UK.

By Graham Falk
Published 15th Mar 2022, 15:50 BST
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:21 BST

Finding your latest Netflix obsession can be a bit of a challenge, such is the abundance of great content that the streaming service have put together.

However, those who have delved into the the world of Korean drama TV series have been delighted with what they’ve found, with the streaming giant offering a hugely impressive collection of K-drama series in their catalogue.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes reviews, Netflix’s excellent list of Korean dramas may just be the way to go when it comes to finding your next binge-athon.

Alongside their numerous zombie hits, the streaming platform has found huge success in bringing a horde of Korean content to the attention of their subscribers, with the likes of Squid Game and Hellbound proving to be some of Netflix’s most critically acclaimed TV shows every made.

Though, with a list of k-dramas as long as you’re arm, it can be a little tough deciding which is the best to plump for, but fear not, as we took a deep dive in respected review site Rotten Tomatoes, to see which shows rank the highest.

Here are 25 of the most highly rated K-dramas currently streaming on Netflix.

They are noodle shop workers by day and demon hunters at night. I mean - what is there not to love?

1. The Uncanny Counter

Photo: Netflix

When an ex-con is released from prison, him and his two friends attempt to make their ambitious dreams for their street bar a reality.

2. Itaewon Class

Photo: Netflix

The Glory tells the story of a young woman who takes up the position of a teacher as a part of an elaborate scheme in order to get revenge on the people who made high school a hellscape for her. The series is written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, with part two of the series released just last month.

3. The Glory

Photo: Netflix

In an era when teen dreams seem too far out of reach, a young fencer follows her heart and meets a man who is determined to rebuild his life. Written by Kwon do-eun, Twenty One Twenty Five is one of the highest-rated dramas in Korean cable television history.

4. Twenty Five Twenty One

Photo: Netflix

Page 1 of 7
Related topics:NetflixSquid Game