A number of scary movies are on Netflix UK at the moment. Here are 21 of the best Netflix horror films. Cr: NetflixA number of scary movies are on Netflix UK at the moment. Here are 21 of the best Netflix horror films. Cr: Netflix
Best new horror movies on Netflix UK: 22 of the most highly rated horror films on Netflix

Here are the 22 most highly rated horror movies to stream on Netflix UK in 2023, according to IMDb ratings.

By Graham Falk
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:58 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:04 BST

There are few more most passionate and dedicated fan bases in genre cinema than horror – and with streaming giant Netflix having such a strong and brilliant collection of classic and more recent scary films, it can sometimes be hard to know which one to tune into.

A number of horror classics currently litter the streamer, with Hannibal, Dawn Of The Dead and even a 2022 remake of Texas Chainsaw Massacre all available to tune into. But is there a hidden gem that you may have scrolled past without noticing?

We wanted to know what would be the best horror films to watch on Netflix tonight, so we took the advice of the highly rated film review site IMDb to see which 22 horror flicks are rated highest by them.

Dare you watch them all?

Winner of Best Picture at the 2017 Oscars, Get Out was nominated in four categories despite being horrors being so often overlooked by the Academy. A masterpiece from Jordan Peele that spawned a whole new take on the horror genre. His follow up Us was also a modern masterpiece of cinema. Nope was his third film, which came out just last year, and has been hailed as another masterpiece. The man knows how to make 'em!

1. Get Out (2017) - 7.7

A modern day classic horror that cuts straight through (no pun intended) will a message that influenced a number of horrors that came after.

2. Saw - 7.6

A timeless 90s horror classic, the slasher has gone on to create a further five popular and well loved sequels. However, few will ever match the love that the original by Wes Craven did - it's simply one of the best horrors ever made. What's your favourite scary movie? Some would simply say Scream!

3. Scream (1996) - 7.4

Horror remakes of classics are generally not well received but 2005's remake of the zombie classic Dawn Of The Dead is one of the best ever made. Playing perfect homage to the original, the noughties remake added an extra layer to the zombie horror that added so much.

4. Dawn Of The Dead (2005) - 7.3

Related topics:Netflix