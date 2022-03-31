Joaquin Phoenix attends the premiere of Warner Bros Pictures "Joker" on September 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Best new films on Netflix April 2022: Here are 10 of the best films new to Netflix UK - including Lords Of Metal

Netlix have got some fabulous films set to be uploaded in April. Here’s our pick of the best movies added to Netflix this month.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 9:59 am

You have to hand it to the team at Netflix, as they once again prove they are the world's go to streaming service, with an astonishing 213 million reported subscribers worldwide – and if April if anything to go by, they’ll continue to be the market leader for streaming.

From award winning modern classics through to some anticipated new Netflix originals, April promises to be a big month for Netflix fans.

Hollywood royalty Joaquin Phoenix saw a host of his hit movies added to the platform last month, and Netflix have decided 2022 is the year of Joaquin as they add another of his classics in April.

There is also a new Netflix exclusive which has tipped as “the next School Of Rock”, alongside hits with tinsel-town big hitters such as Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman, while Stephen King even makes an appearance.

Netflix’s new additions in April 2022 promise to be full of thrill, suspense and entertainment – and are, most importantly, binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best films that are being added to Netflix in April.

1. Pet Semetary - April 1

Cult classic horror Pet Semetary follows the story of a grief ridden family who find a cemetery that can bring animals back to life. Stars world renowned author Stephen King - who wrote the story - in a rare bit part role.

Photo: ERIC FEFERBERG

2. Joker - April 11

Joaquin Phoenix portrays the role of infamous Batman nemesis the Joker in this award winning origin story.

Photo: Rich Fury

3. Captain Nova - April 1

A fighter pilot travels back in time to save the future world from environmental disaster in Captain Nova.

Photo: Netflix

4. Metal Lords - April 8

Teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin go on a mission to live the life of the rock Gods they were born to become.

Photo: SCOTT PATRICK GREEN/NETFLIX

