With a growing reputation that pushes him further and further into the Hollywood strastophere with each passing year, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be hoping to lift his first Oscar this weekend.

Nominated for Best Actor thanks to his portrayal of Phil Burbank in Oscar favourite for Best Film, The Power Of The Dog, the 45-year-old London born actor will be hoping he can make it a double celebration by snatching his first Academy Award ahead of favourite Will Smith.

However, whether he wins or not, there is no doubting that the star has steadily become one of the biggest names and most talented actors on the planet, with a range of award winning films littering his filmography.

So if like us, you are feeling ready for Oscars season and Cumberbatch is one of your favourites, why not settle down to some Netflix and chill with Benedict tonight as we present the 10 highest rated films starring the man himself that you can watch on Netflix right now.

1. 12 Years A Slave - 95% A previously free African-American is promised a fortnightly job by 'Brown and Hamilton', only to discover that he has been sold into slavery when he arrives Washington DC in 12 Years A Slave. Photo: Jason Merritt/TERM Photo Sales

2. The Power Of The Dog - 94% The Oscar 2022 favourite for Best Film sees Cumberbatch star as the brutally beguiling Phil Burbank. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. The Imitation Game - 89% Cumberbatch stars as Alan Turing, a British mathematician who joins a cryptography team in order to decipher the German enigma code in World War II. Photo: Kevin Winter Photo Sales

4. 1917 - 88% The popular war film 1917 follows two soldiers as they are assigned the task of delivering a message to another battalion before they step into a deadly ambush. Photo: Miguel Schincariol Photo Sales