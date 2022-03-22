With a growing reputation that pushes him further and further into the Hollywood strastophere with each passing year, British actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be hoping to lift his first Oscar this weekend.
Nominated for Best Actor thanks to his portrayal of Phil Burbank in Oscar favourite for Best Film, The Power Of The Dog, the 45-year-old London born actor will be hoping he can make it a double celebration by snatching his first Academy Award ahead of favourite Will Smith.
However, whether he wins or not, there is no doubting that the star has steadily become one of the biggest names and most talented actors on the planet, with a range of award winning films littering his filmography.
So if like us, you are feeling ready for Oscars season and Cumberbatch is one of your favourites, why not settle down to some Netflix and chill with Benedict tonight as we present the 10 highest rated films starring the man himself that you can watch on Netflix right now.