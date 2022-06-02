A bunch of great movies are set to hit Netflix this month. Cr: YouTube/Miramax

Best new films on Netflix: 10 of the best films new to Netflix in June

Here are the 10 best movies coming to Netflix UK this month.

By Graham Falk
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 3:29 pm

The new year may have been uncertain 2022 for Netflix, however, it is hard to fault their list of content added in 2022.

A brand new Liam Hemsworth hit, a multi-award winning music biopic and Edward Norton in one of his most unique roles are just a small selection of the quality content the streaming giant will be bringing to their platform as they get ready to turn up the heat this summer.

The latest Netflix’s new additions in June 2022 promise to be full of intrigue, action and entertainment – and, as always, will be truly bingeworthy.

So, without further ado here is our pick of the 10 of the best movies being added to Netflix in June.

1. Run Fatboy Run - June 1

Simon Pegg stars in Run Fatboy Run as a man who attempts to take on a marathon in order to win back the love of his partner.

2. Over Her Dead Body - June 7

Eva Longoria leads in Over Her Dead Body, a film which sees a ghost tries to sabotage her former boyfriend's current relationship with a psychic. Also stars Paul Rudd, Jason Biggs and Lake Bell.

3. Spiderhead - June 17

Chris Hemsworth plays Abnesti in Netflix's new hit Spiderhead, which sees two inmates form a connection as they battle with their pasts in a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by a visionary who experiments on his subjects with mind-altering drugs.

4. Hustle - June 10

Legendary comedian Adam Sandler plays a basketball scout discovers who spots an extraordinary player in foreign lands, and brings his to the States, though it is without his team's approval.

