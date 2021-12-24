A host of new TV shows and blockbuster movies will be moving onto the popular streaming platform Netflix this month, with new releases starring the likes of A-listers Leonardo Di Caprio, Sandra Bullock and more.

There’s never been more choice when it comes to what to watch, from TV shows and documentaries to films and original series.

It’s no wonder Netflix have a reported 213 million subscribers worldwide.

With the festive season peeking around the corner, Netflix’s new additions in December promise to be full of cheer – or incredibly gripping and binge-worthy.

Here are 10 of the best new shows and films on Netflix this month. In the UK, new shows and films will be available to stream at 8:01am on day of release.

1. Emily in Paris (Season 2) - December 22 Emily in Paris was a Netflix hit when it premiered earlier in the year, and now season two of the show hits our screens this Christmas, as Emily continues her adventures in Paris. Photo: STÉPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX Photo Sales

2. Don't Look Up - December 24 The world looks to be coming to an end in Don't Look Up, the hotly anticipated, star studded movie that has no less than Leonardo Di Caprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Chris Evans and Matthew Perry in its main cast. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. The Lost Daughter - December 31 The Lost Daughter is the directoral debut from Maggie Gyllenhaal starring Olivia Coleman as a college professor who confronts her unsettling past after meeting a woman and her young daughter while on vacation in Italy. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix Photo Sales

4. Voir - December 6 Iconic director David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Social Network) introduces Voir, a docu-series which focuses on "a collection of visual essays for the love of cinema." Sure to be a Netflix smash. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales