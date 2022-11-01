A much anticipated Netflix sequel, a psychological thriller starring a Hollywood a-lister and a fantasy adventure sure to please the whole family – next month’s Netflix movie selection is making sure we end the year with a bang.

The year didn’t start fruitfully for the streaming giant, with several reports claiming that subscribers had departed the platform for the first time in over a decade but, as the end of the year closes in, the streamer is ending it in a much better place and jam packed with excellent content.

With The Watcher and Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities hitting Netflix in October, Netflix has made a roaring comeback.

However, the best is yet to come, so settle in with a hot drink and check out the 9 best new release films being added to Netflix in November.

1. My Name Is Vendetta - November 30 This Italian crime drama sees two old enemies go to battle as a former mafia enforcer and his feisty daughter plot their revenge on the people who killed his family. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

2. Buddy Games - November 1 In this comedy, a group of friends get together to play a wild assortment of bizarre physical and mental challenges. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

3. Synchronic - November 10 Two paramedics begin to question reality when they come across several bizarre deaths linked to a new drug with mind-bending effects. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales

4. Enola Holmes 2 - November 4 Millie Bobby Brown returns for the Enola Holmes sequel as Enola takes on her first official case as a detective. Photo: Netflix Photo Sales