Which romcom will you watch this weekend? Credit: Netflix

Best movies on Netflix: 10 of the most highly rated romantic films on Netflix, via Rotten Tomatoes reviews

Need some Netflix and chill with these funny romantic smash hits?

By Graham Falk
Friday, 29th April 2022, 6:33 pm

Be it cringey romantic comedy or a good old fashioned romantic tearjerker, there’s no denying ‘rom-coms’ have become a staple of modern cinema.Streaming giant Netflix is absolutely jam-packed with some of the latest – and greatest – rom-coms out there.So whether you’re topping up red wine and getting ready settle on the couch with your loved one, or lamenting the commercialisation of Valentine's Day, why not check out the best 10 romantic comedies available on Netflix UK, as ranked by popular film review site Rotten Tomatoes?

Best TV series on Netflix 2022: Here are the 10 most popular Netflix series to watch now New to Netflix in February: 10 of the best new films on Netflix UK - from The Hunt to Amelie Ozark season 4: Part 2 release date, why popular Netflix TV series is split into two, what to expect

1. Lust Stories

Lust Stories portrays varied dimensions of love, lust, power, status and romance, from the eyes of the women in the stories, and what they want.

Photo: Maajid Khan / Netflix

Photo Sales

2. Catching Killers

Catching Feelings follows a formerly-famous author and his wife when their lives are disrupted by a famous friend comes to stay with them.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

3. Lovesick

Lovesick sees former Lothario Dylan discover he has a sexually transmitted disease, which forces him to retrace the steps and contact his former partners. However, each meeting sees him remember defining moment in a relationship that he would prefer to forget.

Photo: Alan Peebles/Netflix

Photo Sales

4. To All the Boys I've Loved Before

To All the Boys I've Loved Before may seem like you're run of the mill teen romance, but lovable characters make it a very pleasant watch.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales
Netflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 3