Here are the10 most popular Korean movies to stream on Netflix right now. Cr: Netflix
Here are the10 most popular Korean movies to stream on Netflix right now. Cr: Netflix

Best Korean Movies on Netflix 2023: Here are 17 of the highest rated Korean movies to stream - including Kill Boksoon

Here are the 17 most highly rated Korean movies – or K-movies – on Netflix UK, according to Rotten Tomatoes reviews.

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Apr 2022, 13:53 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 15:57 BST

While many point to Hollywood as the home of cinema, there’s many film goers who will argue that Korea has been producing far superior movies for decades.

And the argument most certainly has a tone of weight. A host of cult classic films have been borne out of the region, with cinematic masterpieces such as Oldboy and Train To Busan coming from the mind of iconic Korean directors like Park Chan-wook and Yeon Sang-ho.

Let’s not forget the triumph that was Parasite either, with the Bong Joon-ho film taking home an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.

It is really no surprise many are looking to delve even further into the wonder of Korean cinema, such is their extensive list of great movies.

Well, luckily for you we’ve taken a deep dive into respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which films streaming on Netflix rank the highest so you don’t have to.

Here are the top 17 most highly rated Korean films you can stream on Netflix UK.

This time travelling thriller starring Park Shin-hye is rated highly by audiences and critics alike and focuses on two people who are connected by telephone in the same home but 20 years apart. Far and wide the most highly rated Korean film on Netflix, this movie is definitely worth a watch. Few films have been given a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes - so give this a watch and we are almost certain you won't be disappointed. If you've never given Korean movies a go before, this is a great place to start.

This time travelling thriller starring Park Shin-hye is rated highly by audiences and critics alike and focuses on two people who are connected by telephone in the same home but 20 years apart. Far and wide the most highly rated Korean film on Netflix, this movie is definitely worth a watch. Few films have been given a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes - so give this a watch and we are almost certain you won't be disappointed. If you've never given Korean movies a go before, this is a great place to start. Photo: Netflix

A decade before his Academy Award winning hit Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho released the critically acclaimed Mother. The film focuses on one mother's love for her son, flipping it into an exhilarating murder mystery thriller. Ranked at 96%. Also, if you've not seen yet - definitely give that a watch afterwards! It is the a Best Picture award winner after all.

A decade before his Academy Award winning hit Parasite, Bong Joon-Ho released the critically acclaimed Mother. The film focuses on one mother's love for her son, flipping it into an exhilarating murder mystery thriller. Ranked at 96%. Also, if you've not seen yet - definitely give that a watch afterwards! It is the a Best Picture award winner after all. Photo: Mifilifilms/Kobal/Shutterstock

This highly ranked Netflix film was loved by audiences and sees a team of racing car drivers attempt to take down a massive money-laundering ring just before the 1988 Seoul Olympics. An unexpected hit, Netflix fans have been loving this film since its launch on the platform. A film that shows Korea does far more than just solid drama hits.

This highly ranked Netflix film was loved by audiences and sees a team of racing car drivers attempt to take down a massive money-laundering ring just before the 1988 Seoul Olympics. An unexpected hit, Netflix fans have been loving this film since its launch on the platform. A film that shows Korea does far more than just solid drama hits. Photo: Netflix

Another audience hit, this film was ranked at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and follows a woman as her life is turned on it's head after a dangerous man gets a hold of her lost mobile phone

Another audience hit, this film was ranked at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes and follows a woman as her life is turned on it's head after a dangerous man gets a hold of her lost mobile phone Photo: Netflix

