1 . The Call - 100%

This time travelling thriller starring Park Shin-hye is rated highly by audiences and critics alike and focuses on two people who are connected by telephone in the same home but 20 years apart. Far and wide the most highly rated Korean film on Netflix, this movie is definitely worth a watch. Few films have been given a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes - so give this a watch and we are almost certain you won't be disappointed. If you've never given Korean movies a go before, this is a great place to start. Photo: Netflix