Best Korean Films on Netflix: These are 21 of the highest rated K-movies on Netflix in 2023 - including Kill Boksoon
For decades Hollywood has been referred to as the home of cinema, however, how many film goers who will argue that Korea has been producing far superior movies for decades? We would wager quite a few.
A host of cult classic films have been borne out of the region, and it is hard to argue with cinematic masterpieces such as Oldboy and Train To Busan coming from the mind of iconic Korean directors like Park Chan-wook and Yeon Sang-ho.
Let’s not forget the triumph that was Parasite either, with the Bong Joon-ho film taking home an Academy Award for Best Picture in 2020.
It is really no surprise many are looking to delve even further into the wonder of Korean cinema, such is their extensive list of great movies.
Well, luckily for you we’ve taken a deep dive into respected review site Rotten Tomatoes to see which films streaming on Netflix rank the highest so you don’t have to.
Here are the top 21 most highly rated Korean films you can stream on Netflix UK.