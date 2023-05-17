With news that a Harry Potter television series is in the works, we’re taking a look back at how the boy wizard’s cinematic adventures have gone down with the critics.

It’s now been 12 years since the eighth and final part of the Harry Potter film series hit cinema screens – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was released in 2011.

Since then three parts of the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ series, starring Eddie Redmayne, have been added to the Potterverse to extend the franchaise to 11 films and counting.

Now fans of the boy wizard have something new to look forward to, with a Harry Potter television series now in the works.

Rumours have been circulating of a Harry Potter television series for years, but now streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) have confirmed that will be making it.

It's set to be one of the flagship shows for the new Max streaming service, which combines the HBO Max and discovery+ channels, with each series tackling one of the seven Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling.

Expected to be released in late 2025 or early 2026, before it arrives we’re looking at all the films that have already been released – from best to worst according to online review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 The eighth and final film of the main Harry Potter story takes the crown as the best reviewed, with an impressive 96 per cent Rotten Tomato rating. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 sees Harry and friends search for the Horcruxes that are the source of Voldemort's power, before a final epic showdown at Hogwarts Castle.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban The third film in the series, directed by Alfonso Cuaron, takes second spot, with a 90 per cent rating. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban features Gary Oldman as Sirius Black - a deranged killer who escapes from Azkaban prison seemingly determined to murder Harry.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire Coming third, with an 88 per cent rating, is Harry's fourth outing. Taking a significantly darker and more complex turn in comparison to the previous films, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire's plot revolves around an inter-school wizarding competition.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince Next up, with an 84 per cent Tomatometer rating, is the sixth film in the main series - 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. It sees As Death Eaters wreaking havoc in both both Muggle and Wizard worlds, with even Hogwarts no longer able to provide a safe haven for Harry and his friends.

