From Oscar nominated films to cult classics, have added a host of great movies in 2022. What will you watch tonight? Photo credit: Netflix.

Best films on Netflix 2022: The 10 most highly rated films on Netflix UK, as per Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix have launched some terrific movies already in 2022. Here are the 10 of the highest rated movies added to the platform so far in 2022, as per review site Rotten Tomatoes.

By Graham Falk
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 4:27 pm

While some reports suggest Netflix are losing subscriber for the first time, it surely can’t be long until that chances, with a host of fantastic movies and hit TV shows set to hit the platform throughout the year.

In regards to film releases, the subscription service couldn’t have got it more right this year, with a host of outstanding movies launched on the platform in 2022.

Best on Netflix: The 10 best new release Netflix series in April 2022

Best films on Netflix: 10 of the best new movies added to Netflix UK in April

The streaming giant has released a number of critically acclaimed film already this year, with a number of movies released on 2022 storming to the top of the Netflix UK charts.

However, if you’re searching for something to settle down to this evening, these 10 films are the best place to start, with popular review site Rotten Tomatoes ranking them the best Netflix have released or added to their platform so far in 2022.

1. Love and Leashes

Love and Leashes show that love never hurt so good when two co-workers enter a contractual relationship as partners in consensual play, pleasure and pain.

Photo: Jun Hae-sun/Netflix

Photo Sales

2. The Lost Daughter

You can't get more highly rated than an Oscar nomination - and that's exactly what Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut has been handed. The psychological drama film is based on the 2006 novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante.

Photo: YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX © 2021

Photo Sales

3. Bigbug

Humans have ceded most tasks to AI in 2045, even in nostalgic Alice's home, however, that all changes when the robots stage a revolt and the human must stay locked indoors.

Photo: Netflix

Photo Sales

4. The Wasteland

A family who live in isolation, far away from the rest of society find their peace disturbed when a terrifying beast approaches them and tests the family's ability to remain as a unit in The Wasteland.

Photo: LANDER LARRAÑAGA/NETFLIX

Photo Sales
Netflix
Next Page
Page 1 of 3