Last week saw the release of Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film One Battle After Another - which was immediately installed as favourite for the Best Picture gong at next year’s Academy Awards.

It’s the first of a number of big-hitters set to be in cinemas in the coming weeks, including Yorgos Lanthimos’ Bugonia, Guillermo del Toro’s Edinburgh-set Frankenstein, and Benny Safdie’s The Smashing Machine.

They’ll be among the films hoping to bag multiple nominations on the Oscars shortlists, which will be announced on Tuesday, December 16.

The awards will then be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

There are already a number of actresses who have been tipped to take home the Best Actress in a Lead Role trophy, last year won by Mikey Madison for her performance in Anora.

Here are the 11 with the best chance of leaving with Oscar in their pocket.

1 . Jessie Buckley - 2/5 Jessie Buckley became an honourary Glaswegian after filming 'Wild Rose' in the city and performing a couple of gigs featuring songs from the movie. She's the hot favourite for the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Chloe Zhao's new Film 'Hamnet'. She plays the wife of William Shakespeare (Paul Mescal), with the film looking at the impact the tragic death of their 11-year-old son Hamnet had on their lives.

2 . Rose Byrne - 4/1 Rose Byrne has already won the Silver Bear for Best Leading Performance at the Berlin International Film Festival for comedy drama 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You', written and directed by Mary Bronstein. She plays a psychotherapist trying to balance her job with her 10 year old daughter who is suffering from a mystery illness. She's the 4/1 joint second favourite for the Oscar.

3 . Renate Reinsve - 4/1 Also priced at 4/1 is Renate Reinsve, for her part in Joachim Trier film 'Sentimental Value'. It tells the story of the relationship between two sisters and their father (Stellan Skarsgard) - a once-famous film director looking to make a comeback.

4 . Cynthia Erivo - 8/1 Last year saw Cynthia Erivo monimated for the first part of blockbuster musical 'Wicked' and she's likely to make the shortlist again. She's an 8/1 shot to complete her 'EGOT', having already won an Emmy, a Grammy and a Tony.