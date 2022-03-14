The world of cinema hasn’t had the easiest of times over the past few years, but the industry came roaring back last night as Hollywood’s finest enjoyed a star studded Baftas ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The awards ceremony signals a return to normality in the film world and, with Oscars season just around the corner, film fans are getting excited again as they finally see tinsel town’s finest hit the red carpet once more.

As always for cinephiles, a good old-fashioned debate about who deserves the award for best picture, who were the most outstanding actors and, crucially, which films missed out on a well-deserved nomination is always welcome and last night’s award were full of surprises.

Tipped for an Oscar win, The Power Of The Dog took the Bafta for Best Film last, and stars Kodi Smit-McPhee as Peter and Benedict Cumberbatch as Phil Burbank. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX

However, one film dominating the discussion between critics and topping the list of bookies’ favourites to take the Oscar for Best Picture is Netflix-produced western ‘The Power Of The Dog.’

What is The Power Of The Dog plot?

The film is based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage of the same name.

Jane Campion is at the helm and is credited as director, producer and writer of the production. It’s New Zealander Campion’s first feature film since 2009’s Bright Star.

Released in November 2021, The Power Of The Dog is set in Montana, 1925 and follows the tale of wealthy ranch-owning brothers Phil and George Burbank.

The Burbank brothers meet widow and inn owner Rose Gordon early in the film during a cattle drive, and soon after George is so taken with Rose, they marry.

His brother’s aggressive tendencies and often volatile nature see him take a strong disliking to his brother’s new wife, and Phil undertakes a brutal, often cruel, approach to the pair – until the unexpected comes to pass.

Who is in The Power Of The Dog cast?

The film has a star-studded cast, with Benedict Cumberbatch taking the role of main antagonist Phil Burbank.

Jesse Plemmons (Breaking Bad) stars as Phil’s brother, George, while his wife, Rose Gordon, is played by Hollywood A-lister Kirsten Dunst.

Australian actor Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men) is excellent as the third Burbank brother, Paul.

Thomasin McKenzie (Last Night In Soho) and Frances Conroy (Joker) also add the all-star cast.

How can I watch The Power Of The Dog?

The film is exclusive to Netflix, who are the producers of the film.

Those with a Netflix subscription are able to stream the movie in the UK right now.

Which Oscars is The Power Of The Dog nominated for?

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will honour the best films released between March 1 and December 31, 2021, and is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on March 27 with nominations for each award announced on Feburary 8.

The Power Of The Dog is the bookies favourite to be crowned Best Picture at the awards, though Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast – released on Friday January 21 in the UK – is expected to challenge.

Jane Campion is also favourite to pick up the gong for Best Director, although Steven Spielberg is also expected to be to be dominated for his adaptation of West Side Story.

Elsewhere, Kodi Smit-McPhee is expected to receive a nomination for best supporting actor.

