It’s all change at Radio 6 Music on weekdays.

Lauren Laverne has announced she will be stepping down as breakfast host on Radio 6 Music, triggering a reorganisation at the station.

The popular DJ has hosted the show for six years but was recently forced to take a break after being diagnosed with cancer.

Thankfully she’s now been given the all-clear by doctors and has already returned to work presenting The One Show and Desert Island Discs.

She announced today, live on the station, that she would not be continuing with the breakfast show - but would be staying with 6 Music.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is the new BBC Radio 6 Music breakfast host?

Nick Grimshaw, who has been hosting the show in Lauren Laverne’s absence, has been announced as her full-time replacement for the 7.30-10.30am slot.

Nick says: “I’ve had the greatest four months covering for Lauren and I can’t wait to continue waking you up on 6 Music. I want to say thank you to the listeners who’ve made me feel so welcome over the past few months and to Lauren’s fantastic team who have been imperative in making me so happy on air. 6 Music is a precious place, a station I love, I’m honestly honoured to be asked to work there and can’t wait to continue supplying the best new music from the world’s most interesting artists."

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, said: “Since the summertime, Nick has hosted our Breakfast show and it’s been clear how much our listeners have taken him into their homes and hearts. He is one of the finest broadcasters of his generation and we are thrilled that he is going to become the brand new presenter of the 6 Music Breakfast show.”

Who is Nick Grimshaw?

Nick has been sitting in for Lauren Laverne since August 2024 and has brought listeners interviews with Neneh Cherry, Jude Law, Lashana Lynch, James Norton, Daisy Ridley, Denzel Washington and Eddie Redmayne, Jamie xx and more.

He began his radio career at BBC Radio 1 in 2007, hosting various shows for the network and serving as presenter of the flagship Breakfast Show for six years between 2012 and 2018. Nick left Radio 1 in 2021 but remained a part of the BBC family.

In addition to his radio work Nick also co-presents two successful podcasts, Dish with Angela Hartnett and BBC Sounds’ Sidetracked with Annie Macmanus.

A regular face on TV, Nick has fronted numerous shows for BBC and Channel 4.

Nick will continue to present Sidetracked for BBC Sounds.

What Radio 6 Music show will Lauren Laverne present now?

Lauren has announced that she would be returning to mid-mornings, presenting a new weekday programme from 10.30am-1pm, which will feature Lauren’s much-loved regular features including Desert Island Disco and People’s Playlist, as well as live sessions. Mary Anne Hobbs will be taking a sabbatical and will return to 6 Music later in the spring with a new show.

Lauren says: “As listeners will know, I had a really tough 2024 and worried at times that I wouldn’t be able to return to the station I love so much. It has been a huge honour (and so much fun) to host the Breakfast Show for six wonderful years, but it is time to pass the baton on, and to set my alarm a little later. During my recovery I learned all over again about the power of music, the people you surround yourself with and the emotional support and joy radio can provide. I’m so grateful to be able to get back to doing what I love and sharing those things with our brilliant listeners every day.”

Samantha Moy said: “It really is wonderful news that Lauren is feeling better and is ready to return to 6 Music. Like our listeners, we have missed her enormously and we can’t wait to have her back on air.”

Who is Lauren Laverne?

Lauren first joined 6 Music in June 2008, presenting a Saturday afternoon show, before launching her weekday mid-morning show on the station the following year. She became the host of the Breakfast Show in January 2019. During her time at the station, Lauren has presented its coverage of Glastonbury, its annual 6 Music Festival and has interviewed a range of stars, including Keira Knightley, Brian Eno, Chuck D, Little Simz, Paul Mescal, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, Paul Weller and many more. She won the Music Week Award for Best Radio Show in 2019 and in 2024. Lauren has been the host of BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs since 2018.

On TV, Lauren is a regular presenter of BBC One’s The One Show. She also fronted BBC Four’s coverage of the Mercury Music Prize (2019-2023) as well as the BBC’s TV coverage of Glastonbury. She regularly appeared on BBC Two’s The Culture Show alongside Mark Kermode between 2006-2010 and has previously hosted coverage of the British Comedy Awards, the BRIT Awards and the NME Awards.

Lauren will continue to present Desert Island Discs on BBC Radio 4 and BBC Sounds and The One Show.

What will happen to Mary Anne Hobb’s show?

Lauren Laverne will be replacing Mary Anne Hobbs 10.30am-1pm slot, with Hobbs announcing she will be taking a sabatical before returning with a new show later in the year.

Mary Anne said: “My agenda has been to change daytime radio at 6 Music. It was David Bowie who taught me that creative life is progression. Once the work is complete... stand at the edge of everything you know and ask a different question. I'd like to thank every artist whose music and ideas have illuminated the show. I'd like to thank my production team, my Queens, Jax Coombes and Zoe Mullord. And of course, I want to send boundless love to my listeners, my family, thank you for sharing your invaluable time with me, it’s been a joy and a privilege to live with you. My daytime show will end in February, and I'll return to 6 Music later this spring with something new... come with me.”

Who is Mary Anne Hobbs?

Mary Anne Hobbs joined 6 Music in 2013. She hosted Weekend Breakfast and her 6 Music Recommends show before moving to the weekday mid-morning slot in 2019. She's interviewed many of the world's most beloved and reclusive musicians, including recently, Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, David Sylvian, Kim Gordon and Robert Del Naja of Massive Attack.

Mary Anne is one of the most respected DJs in her field.

She created the ICONS Mix, shifting club culture to 12 noon on Fridays.

She pioneered ALL QUEENS, an initiative to lift-up the world’s female, trans and non-binary Artists. ALL QUEENS has evolved from a weekly playlist, to a radio Residency, a club night at London’s fabric for International Women’s Day in 2022, and four takeovers of the 6 Music festival stage at All Points East in London.

Mary Anne gave a groundbreaking live performance in collaboration with violinist Anna Phoebe at the 6 Music Festival in 2024.

She created a BBC Prom for 6 Music in 2015 with Nils Frahm, A Winged Victory For The Sullen and the dancers of Company Wayne McGregor.

Mary Anne joined BBC Radio 1 in 1996, pushing dubstep, grime, drum n' bass, hip-hop, techno, rock and metal on her programmes until 2010. Her Dubstep Warz show on Radio 1 in January 2006 is widely regarded as the show that broke the dubstep sound globally.

Outside the BBC, Mary Anne is a mentor, writer, and live performer.

When will the changes at BBC Radio 6 Music happen?

Nick and Lauren’s new programmes will begin in February. Nemone will present the Breakfast Show in the interim, from Monday, January 13.