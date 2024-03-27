Robbie Coltrane won three Bafta Television Awards.

There's plenty of Scottish interest, with Brian Cox, Jack Lowden, David Tennant and Lorraine Kelly all up for awards.

If they win they'll join the rarefied ranks of winners from Scotland, including these five multiple winners.

Armando Iannucci

Scottish satirist Armando Iannucci has won two Television Bafta Awards 12 years apart. He received the trophy for Best Comedy in 1998 as part of the writing team behind I'm Alan Partridge, then returned to the winners' podium when political comedy The Thick of It took Best Situational comedy in 2010. Iannucci has also won five Bafta Scotland Awards.

Robbie Coltrane

Much-missed Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane is the only Scot to have won a hat-trick of Television Baftas. He took the Best Actor gong in three consecutive years for crime drama Cracker in 1994, 1995 and 1996. Created by Jimmy McGovern, Coltrane played Dr Edward 'Fitz' Fitzgerald, a criminal psychologist working with the Greater Manchester Police.

Annette Crosbie

Best known for her role in sitcom One Foot in the Grave (for which co-star Richard Wilson won two Bafta Awards in 1992 and 1994), Annette Crosbie won the Best Actress Television Bafta twice for two royal portrayals. The first was in 1971 for playing Catherine of Aragon in The Six Wives of Henry VIII, and the second for playing Queen Victoria in Edward the Seventh.

Rory Bremner

Edinburgh-born Scottish impressionist Rory Bremner has spent much of his career pretending to be other people. Starting out as a contributor to Spitting Image, his Channel 4 programme Rory Bremner, Who Else? was recognised with back-to-back Baftas for Best Comedy Performance in 1995 and 1996. He's also won three Royal Television Society Awards and two British Comedy Awards.

Stanley Baxter