Cillian Murphy is hot favourite to take the BAFTA for Best Actor.

The red carpet is about to be rolled out for the biggest night for British film - the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

Oppenheimer leads the way with 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things (11), Killers of the Flower Moon (9), The Zone of Interest (9), Anatomy of a Fall (7), The Holdovers (7), Maestro (7), All of Us Strangers (6), Barbie (5) and Saltburn (5).

Now it's just a case of waiting for the ceremony to see who will win the trophies - and this year it's being held at London's Royal Festival Hall on Sunday, February 18, with Scottish Doctor Who star David Tennant hosting.

Here's who the bookies think will triumph in the four big categories.

Best Film

Oppenheimer is a red hot favourite for best film with odds of 1/7.

Anatomy of a Fall is it's closest rival priced at 12/1, followed by Poor Things (14/1), Killers of the Flower Moon (14/1) and The Holdovers (14/1).

Best Director

British director seems to be a sure thing for best director for biopic Oppenheimer, with odds of 1/14.

Way back in the odds are Justine Treit for Anatomy of a Fall (10/1), Jonathan Glazer for Zone of Interest (12/1), Andrew Haigh for All of us Strangers (16/1) and rank outsider Alexander Payne for The Holdovers (25/1).

Best Actor

Cillian Murphy is heavily fancied to win best actor, again for Oppenheimer, but faces a bit of competition from Paul Giamatti for The Holdovers (7/2). Further back you have Bradley Cooper for Maestro (14/1), Barry Keoghan for Saltburn (33/1) and Colman Domingo for American Fiction (80/1).

Best Actress