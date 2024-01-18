All Sections
BAFTA Film Awards 2024: Here is the full list of nominations - with Oppenheimer leading the way

The stage is set for the biggest night in the British film industry.

By David Hepburn
Published 18th Jan 2024, 12:37 GMT
The trophy that all the stars want to win.The trophy that all the stars want to win.
The shortlisted nominees have been announced for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards have been released - with Oppenheimer leading the way with 13 nominations.

Poor Things has the second most nods with 11 nominations, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon (9), The Zone of Interest (9), Anatomy of a Fall (7), The Holdovers (7), Maestro (7), All of Us Strangers (6), Barbie (5) and Saltburn (5).

Scottish Doctor Who actor David Tennant will be hosting the for the first time when the winners are announced on Sunday, February 18, at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here's who is in contention.

Best film

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Outstanding British film

  • All of Us Strangers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Napoleon
  • The Old Oak
  • Poor Things
  • Rye Lane
  • Saltburn
  • Scrapper
  • Wonka
  • The Zone of Interest

Leading actress

  • Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
  • Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
  • Margot Robbie - Barbie
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Leading actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
  • Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
  • Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Supporting actress

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
  • Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
  • Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
  • Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Supporting actor

  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
  • Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
  • Ryan Gosling - Barbie
  • Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
  • Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Director

  • All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
  • Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
  • The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
  • Maestro - Bradley Cooper
  • Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
  • The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Blue Bag Life
  • Bobi Wine: The People's President
  • Earth Mama
  • How To Have Sex
  • Is There Anybody Out There?

Film not in the English language

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Past Lives
  • Society of the Snow
  • The Zone of Interest

Documentary

  • 20 Days In Mariupol
  • American Symphony
  • Beyond Utopia
  • Still: A Michael J Fox Movie
  • Wham!

Animated film

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
  • Elemental
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Original screenplay

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • Past Lives

Adapted screenplay

  • All of Us Strangers
  • American Fiction
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

  • Phoebe Dynevor
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Jacob Elordi
  • Mia Mckenna-Bruce
  • Sophie Wilde

Original score

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Saltburn
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Casting

  • All of Us Strangers
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • How To Have Sex
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Cinematography

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Costume design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Editing

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Production design

  • Barbie
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Make-up and hair

  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Sound

  • Ferrari
  • Maestro
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Oppenheimer
  • The Zone of Interest

Special visual effects

  • The Creator
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
  • Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
  • Napoleon
  • Poor Things

British short film

  • Festival of Slaps
  • Gorka
  • Jellyfish and Lobster
  • Such a Lovely Day
  • Yellow

British short animation

  • Crab Day
  • Visible Mending
  • Wild Summon
