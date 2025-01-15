BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Shortlists: Here are the full nominations for the red carpet event

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Jan 2025, 12:06 BST
The BAFTA trophy - the most sought-after prize in British filmmaking.The BAFTA trophy - the most sought-after prize in British filmmaking.
The BAFTA trophy - the most sought-after prize in British filmmaking. | Getty Images for BAFTA
Here’s who will be in contention on the biggest night of the year for the British film industry.

The shortlisted nominees have been announced for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

Conclave, which tells the story of a new Pope being selected, leads the way with 12 nominations - one more than its closest rival, crime musical Emilia Perez.

Meanwhile epic historical drama The Brutalist, the big winner at the recent Golden Globes, has nine nods, followed by seven apiece for Dune: Part Two, Anora and Wicked.

One of the biggest surprises was the six nominations for Irish hiphop film Kneecap - tying with Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Scottish Doctor Who actor David Tennant will be hosting the awards for the second time when the winners are announced on Sunday, February 16, at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here are the nominations in all 25 categories.

Rising Star Award

  • Marisa Abela
  • Jharrel Jerome
  • David Jonsson
  • Mikey Madison
  • Nabhaan Rizwan

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

  • Hoard
  • Kneecap
  • Monkey Man
  • Santosh
  • Sister Midnight

Original Screenplay

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • Kneecap
  • A Real Pain
  • The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nickel Boys
  • Sing Sing

Film not in the English language

  • All We Imagine as Light
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)
  • Kneecap
  • The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Children’s and Family Film

  • Flow
  • Kensuke’s Kingdom
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
  • The Wild Robot

Best Supporting Actor

  • Yura Borisov; Anora
  • Kieran Culkin; A Real Pain
  • Clarence Maclin; Sing Sing
  • Edward Norton; A Complete Unknown
  • Guy Pearce; The Brutalist
  • Jeremy Strong; The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

  • Selena Gomez; Emilia Pérez
  • Ariana Grande; Wicked
  • Felicity Jones; The Brutalist
  • Jamie Lee Curtis; The Last Showgirl
  • Isabella Rossellini; Conclave
  • Zoe Saldaña; Emilia Pérez

Best Director

  • Sean Baker; Anora
  • Brady Corbet; The Brutalist
  • Edward Berger; Conclave
  • Denis Villeneuve; Dune: Part Two
  • Jacques Audiard; Emilia Pérez
  • Coralie Fargeat; The Substance

Best Actor

  • Adrien Brody; The Brutalist
  • Timothée Chalamet; A Complete Unknown
  • Colman Domingo; Sing Sing
  • Ralph Fiennes; Conclave
  • Hugh Grant; Heretic
  • Sebastian Stan; The Apprentice

Best Actress

  • Cynthia Erivo; Wicked
  • Karla Sofía Gascón; Emilia Pérez
  • Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Hard Truths
  • Mikey Madison; Anora
  • Demi Moore, The Substance
  • Saoirse Ronan; The Outrun

Outstanding British Film

  • Bird
  • Blitz
  • Conclave
  • Gladiator II
  • Hard Truths
  • Kneecap
  • Lee
  • Love Lies Bleeding
  • The Outrun
  • Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Film

  • Anora
  • The Brutalist
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez

Best documentary

  • Black Box Diaries
  • Daughters
  • No Other Land
  • Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story
  • Will & Harper

Best casting

  • Anora
  • The Apprentice
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Kneecap

Best cinematography

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu

Best editing

  • Anora
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Kneecap

Best costume design

  • Blitz
  • A Complete Unknown
  • Conclave
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Best make up & hair

  • Dune: Part Two
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best original score

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Emilia Pérez
  • Nosferatu
  • The Wild Robot

Best production design

  • The Brutalist
  • Conclave
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Nosferatu
  • Wicked

Best sound

  • Blitz
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Best special visual effects

  • Better Man
  • Dune: Part Two
  • Gladiator II
  • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
  • Wicked

Best British short animation

  • Adiós
  • Mog’s Christmas
  • Wander to Wonder

Best British short film

  • The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing
  • MarionMilk
  • Rock, Paper, Scissors
  • Stomach Bug
