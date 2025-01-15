BAFTA Film Awards 2025 Shortlists: Here are the full nominations for the red carpet event

The BAFTA trophy - the most sought-after prize in British filmmaking. | Getty Images for BAFTA

Here’s who will be in contention on the biggest night of the year for the British film industry.

The shortlisted nominees have been announced for the 2025 BAFTA Film Awards.

Conclave, which tells the story of a new Pope being selected, leads the way with 12 nominations - one more than its closest rival, crime musical Emilia Perez.

Meanwhile epic historical drama The Brutalist, the big winner at the recent Golden Globes, has nine nods, followed by seven apiece for Dune: Part Two, Anora and Wicked.

One of the biggest surprises was the six nominations for Irish hiphop film Kneecap - tying with Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown.

Scottish Doctor Who actor David Tennant will be hosting the awards for the second time when the winners are announced on Sunday, February 16, at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Here are the nominations in all 25 categories.

Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Hoard

Kneecap

Monkey Man

Santosh

Sister Midnight

Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

Kneecap

A Real Pain

The Substance

Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Film not in the English language

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Children’s and Family Film

Flow

Kensuke’s Kingdom

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov; Anora

Kieran Culkin; A Real Pain

Clarence Maclin; Sing Sing

Edward Norton; A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce; The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong; The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Selena Gomez; Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande; Wicked

Felicity Jones; The Brutalist

Jamie Lee Curtis; The Last Showgirl

Isabella Rossellini; Conclave

Zoe Saldaña; Emilia Pérez

Best Director

Sean Baker; Anora

Brady Corbet; The Brutalist

Edward Berger; Conclave

Denis Villeneuve; Dune: Part Two

Jacques Audiard; Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat; The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody; The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet; A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo; Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes; Conclave

Hugh Grant; Heretic

Sebastian Stan; The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo; Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón; Emilia Pérez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste; Hard Truths

Mikey Madison; Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Saoirse Ronan; The Outrun

Outstanding British Film

Bird

Blitz

Conclave

Gladiator II

Hard Truths

Kneecap

Lee

Love Lies Bleeding

The Outrun

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Best Film

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Best documentary

Black Box Diaries

Daughters

No Other Land

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Will & Harper

Best casting

Anora

The Apprentice

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Kneecap

Best cinematography

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Best editing

Anora

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Kneecap

Best costume design

Blitz

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best make up & hair

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best original score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Wild Robot

Best production design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best sound

Blitz

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

The Substance

Wicked

Best special visual effects

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Gladiator II

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best British short animation

Adiós

Mog’s Christmas

Wander to Wonder

Best British short film