The British Film Industry's biggest night of the year will take place next month - and you can watch all the winners collect their gongs.

David Tennant will be hosting the BAFTAs for the first time.

The shortlisted nominees have been announced for the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards have been released - with Oppenheimer leading the way with 13 nominations.

Poor Things has the second most nods with 11 nominations, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon (9), The Zone of Interest (9), Anatomy of a Fall (7), The Holdovers (7), Maestro (7), All of Us Strangers (6), Barbie (5) and Saltburn (5).

Now it's just a case of waiting for the ceremony to see who will win the trophies.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's event.

When are the BAFTA Film Awards?

The BAFTAs were traditionally held in March or April but in 2001 a decision was made to bring them forward to February. The reasoning behind the move was to have then prior to the Oscars, meaning more publicity as the BAFTAs became an indicator of who might be successful at the Academy Awards. This has continued to this day, with this year's ceremony being held on Sunday, February 18 - three weeks before the Oscars are presented in Los Angeles.

Where is the BAFTA ceremony held?

Previously held at the Odeon Leicester cinema in Leicester Square, the Royal Opera House and the Royal Albert Hall, last year saw the ceremony move to London's Royal Festival Hall. The 77th British Academy Film Awards will return to this venue.

Who is hosting?

Following in the footsteps of the likes of Stephen Fry, Jonathan Ross, Joanna Lumley, Graham Norton, Billy Connolly, David Frost, Terry Wogan and Vivienne Leigh (who hosted the first 22 ceremonies), this year will see David Tennant host the ceremony. Best known for starring in Doctor Who, the Scot has had a hugely successful career in television, theatre and film. On the small screen he's starred in Broadchurch, Jessica Jones, Good Omens and Staged, while his movie career's highlights include 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire', 'How To Train Your Dragon', 'Fright Night' and 'Bright Young Things'.

Who is favourite to win?

You can see a list of all the nominations here. From those, 'Oppenheimer' is hot favourite to take Best Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Director (for Christopher Nolan), Best Actor (Cillian Murphy) and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr). Emma Stone is tipped for Best Actor for 'Poor Things', while Da'Vine Joy Randolph is favourite to win Best Supporting Actress for 'The Holdovers'. 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' leads the pack for Best Animated Film, while 'Anatomy of a Fall' seems likely to take Best Original Screenplay.

How can I watch the BAFTAs?