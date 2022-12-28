As we reach the end of another year in cinema, the race is hotting up for awards season.

The Golden Globes have already released their nominations – with Irish black comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ leading the way with eight nods.

And soon the BAFTA Awards – Britain’s answer to the Oscars – will reveal the films in the running to land the trophies for 2023.

Last year Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ took home the best film and director gongs, with Kenneth Branagh’s ‘Belfast’ triumphing in the best British film category.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s awards.

When will the nominations be announced?

The awards are decided by three seperate rounds of voting by BAFTA members.

The first will form a longlist for each category, which will be released on January 6.

A second round of voting will then result in the nominations, announced on January 19.

The nominations will be revealed in a global livestream from the charity’s newly redeveloped London headquarters.

What films are eligible to be nominated?

To be considered films must have been released theatrically in UK for the first time from January 1, 2022, to February 17, 2023. The exception is films in the Best Documentary and Best Film Not in the English Language, which can have been released up to and including March 10, 2023.

Streaming-only releases are not eligible for the BAFTA Film Awards.

Who votes for the BAFTA film awards?

Anybody who works in the entertainment industry can become a member of BAFTA, paying £450 a year for the privilege.

All members can play a part in voting for the awards, with around 6,500 generally getting involved.

In practice members with specialist knowledge will determine the winners of the technical awards – for instance visual effects artists will vote on Best Visual Effects – while the majority of members will vote on the main awards such as Best Film, Best Actor and Best Actress.

When is the BAFTA Awards ceremony?

The winners will be announced at a ceremony held at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, in London, on Sunday, February 9.

How can I watch the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony?

The awards will be broadcast on BBC 1 and will including live coverage of the four final categories, including best film.

In previous years the ceremony has been filmed and then broadcast later in the evening – meaning that the winners have been announced in advance.

What else is new at this year’s event?

Unlike in previous years, where there has been a single host on stage, the production will have two hosts.

One will lead the ceremony from the auditorium, while a second will report from a new BAFTA Backstage Studio, billed as “an ‘Access-All-Areas' for audiences at home offering viewers a 360-degree viewing experience complete with VTs from the red carpet and backstage, alongside talent interviews from past and present winners, nominees and presenters.”

There will also be musical performances features throughout the ceremony performed “by legends and newcomers alike”.