Golden Globes 2023: Dark Irish comedy The Banshees of Inisherin leads nominations as Colin Farrell earns acting nod

A dark comedy about friends in 1920s Ireland starring Colin Farrell leads the nominations for this year's Golden Globe Awards with eight nods as major British names stood out in the awards’ 80th year.

Colin Farrell, left, and Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin. Picture: Searchlight Pictures via AP

Farrell and Brendan Gleeson have both been given acting nominations for their roles in The Banshees of Inisherin, which is in the running for best film.

Dame Emma Thompson, Olivia Colman, Bill Nighy and Daniel Craig all picked up nominations for top awards ahead of the annual ceremony, which was knocked off the air this year by controversy.

The 2023 nominations were announced by comedic father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Monday.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales appearing in the fifth season of the streaming website's show, The Crown. Picture: PA Media

Blockbuster films Avatar: The Way Of Water and Top Gun: Maverick led the category for best motion picture: drama, alongside Elvis, The Fabelmans and Tar.

Titles nominated for best motion picture: musical or comedy included The Banshees Of Insherin, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Triangle Of Sadness.

Colman was among the nominees for best performance by an actress in a motion picture: drama for her turn in Empire Of Light. She was joined by Blanchett as well as Viola Davis, Ana De Armas and Michelle Williams.

Blanchett was nominated for Tar, Davis for The Woman King, De Armas for Blonde and Williams for The Fabelmans.

In the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama Brendan Fraser earned a nomination for his performance in The Whale. Fraser has already seen widespread critical acclaim for his emotional performance in the film, which tells the story of an obese and reclusive English teacher.

The actor previously said he would not attend the Golden Globes in January if he is nominated, following an alleged incident in 2003.

In 2018, Fraser said he was groped by long-time Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) member Philip Berk, a former president of the organisation behind the Globes.

He was joined by Nighy, who received a nod for Living, Hugh Jackman for The Son, Austin Butler for Elvis and Jeremy Pope for The Inspection.

Dame Emma was nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture: musical or comedy, for her role in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande.

The heart-warming story of empowerment and self-discovery follows Nancy Stokes, a retired schoolteacher and widow looking for human connection and to experience good sex.

Dame Emma was nominated alongside Anya Taylor Joy, Margot Robbie, Lesley Manville and Michelle Yeoh in the category. Craig, Farrell and Ralph Fiennes were nominated in the parallel category of best performance by an actor in a motion picture: musical or comedy.

Elsewhere, no women were nominated in the category for best director at this year’s awards.

James Cameron was nominated for his highly anticipated Avatar sequel, alongside Martin McDonagh for The Banshees Of Inisherin, and Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner for The Fabelmans.

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert received a nod for Everything Everywhere All At Once, as did Baz Luhrmann for Elvis.

