The Eurovision Song Contest is back for another year of camp joy.

But before the grand finale in Turin on Saturday (May 14), there are two semi-finals to decide which countries will make it to the top 26.

However, the UK entry has a free pass to the final, as we are part of the ‘Big 5’ of the competition’s largest financial backers.

The Eurovision 2022 semi-finals are almost here (Photo by: BBC)

Also skipping straight to the Eurovision final will be France, Germany, Spain, and last year’s winner’s Italy.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Eurovision semi-finals.

When are the Eurovision 2022 semi-finals? How to watch in UK

There will be two Eurovision 2022 semi-finals this year, each fighting for 10 places in the grand final.

The first semi-final will take place on Tuesday, May 10, from 9pm CEST.

Hosted by Rylan Clark and Scott Mills, the event will be available to watch in the UK on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer from 8pm.

The second Eurovision semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 12, from 9pm CEST.

You can watch it on BBC Three or BBC iPlayer from 8pm.

Who is taking part in the Eurovision 2022 semi-finals?

The countries taking part in the first semi-final on May 10 are: Albania, Latvia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Slovenia, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Moldova, Portugal, Croatia, Denmark, Austria, Iceland, Greece, Norway, and Armenia.