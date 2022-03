It was an explosive 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood at the weekend.

However, despite the event being slightly overshadowed by a shocking moment between Will Smith and Chris Rock, the awards ceremony also presented plenty cheer with the likes of Troy Kotsur and Ariana DeBose picking up well deserved first Oscar wins.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, the ceremony took place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on Sunday March 27, as the stars of cinema walked the red carpet for the first time since 2020.

Ariana DeBose is a Oscars hot favourite for her role in West Side Story (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Sian Heder saw his Apple TV film Coda topple favourite the The Power Of The Dog for Best Picture, while Will Smith picked up the coveted award of Best Actor.

However, the star of West Side Story Ariana DeBose, was one of the most important parts of the night, after she picked up the award for Best Supporting actress – making her the first Afro-Latina and openly queer woman of colour to scoop the award.

Who is Oscar 2022 winner Ariana DeBose?

Born in North Caroline, DeBose is a multi-talented star already, finding success as an actor, singer, and dancer despite being just 31-years-old.

DeBose trained in dance at CC & Co. Dance Complex in Raleigh under owner Christy Curtis, who teaches everything from ballet to hip-hop, with a class for all levels of dancers. Alongside DeBose, she has seen many of her former pupils move onto the big stage.

The West Side Story star made her television breakthrough when she appeared on American reality show So You Think You Can Dance in 2009, where she made it into the top 20 of the show. Shortly afterwards, she made an appearance on soap drama One Life To Live.

However, much of her career has been in theatre, where she has been extremely successful since starring as Little Inez in the North Carolina Theatre production of Hairspray in 2011.

She has also been in theatre productions of Bring It On, starring as Nautica, while also playing Éponine in Connecticut Repertory Theatre’s production of Les Misérables.

What awards has Ariana DeBose won for West Side Story?

Alongside her Oscar win for Best Actress In A Supporting Role on Sunday, DeBose has already racked up an impressive amount of gongs already.

She won Best Film Actress in a Supporting Role at last month’s BAFTA’s, where she was also nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award.

Elsewhere, the North Carolina native picked up a Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, and she also took the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

What else has Ariana DeBose been in?

Prior to West Side Story, she was most well known for playing Alyssa Greene in 2020 film The Prom and providing voice acting for adult animated TV show Human Resources, which is a spin-off from popular show Big Mouth.

She also portrayed Emma Tate in television series Schmigadoon! alongside Cecily Strong.

Elsewhere, she forms part of the ensemble for Disney+’s biographical drama of one of America's foremost founding fathers and first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton, with the drama captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater with the original Broadway cast.