14 pictures as The Crown actor Ed McVey spotted jogging through St Andrews as filming continues

The actor who plays the Prince of Wales during his university years in Netflix show The Crown was seen jogging in St Andrews as filming for the next series continues in the town.

21-year-old actor Ed McVey was spotted wearing tracksuit bottoms and a hoodie with the University of St Andrews logo on it while being filmed running at the town’s East Scores.

In the series, Elizabeth Debicki will reprise her role as William’s mother Diana, with Imelda Staunton continuing as the Queen and Jonathan Pryce as the Duke of Edinburgh.

The last series chronicled the divorce of Charles and Diana.

It was due to end after the fifth series, but the show’s creator and writer Peter Morgan later said it would be extended to a sixth.

