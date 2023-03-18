All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet
17 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
22 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
22 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
1 day ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
1 day ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, and actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews in
Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, and actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews in
Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton, and actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews in

13 pictures as The Crown stars spotted filming together in St Andrews as William and Kate

The Crown has once again resumed filming in St Andrews with the actors who play the Prince and Princess of Wales as university students spotted filming together for the Netflix series.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 18th Mar 2023, 08:46 GMT

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy were being filmed as William and Kate in the Fife seaside town on Friday.

Bellamy was dressed in clothes from the early 2000s – when the couple attended the university – including bootcut jeans with a pleated leather belt, and high-heeled suede boots.

She was carrying a book entitled First Steps In Academic Writing.

The sixth series of The Crown is expected to air later this year, and is the first to have been produced following the death of the Queen last September.

It will follow events from the late 1990s until the early 2000s, including the death of William’s mother Diana.

The new series of the Netflix drama will feature William’s time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey.

1. Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton

The new series of the Netflix drama will feature William’s time at the university, where in 2001 he met Kate Middleton, who he would marry a decade later in Westminster Abbey. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
The sixth series of The Crown is expected to air later this year, and is the first to have been produced following the death of the Queen last September.

2. Actor Ed McVey, who plays the part of Prince William, filming scenes in St Andrews

The sixth series of The Crown is expected to air later this year, and is the first to have been produced following the death of the Queen last September. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Cast and crew members on set as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews

3. Cast and crew members on set as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown

Cast and crew members on set as they film scenes for the next season of The Crown in St Andrews Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Bellamy was carrying a book entitled First Steps In Academic Writing.

4. Actress Meg Bellamy, who plays Kate Middleton

Bellamy was carrying a book entitled First Steps In Academic Writing. Photo: Andrew Milligan

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
St AndrewsThe CrownPrinceNetflixQueenFife
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us