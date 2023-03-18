The Crown has once again resumed filming in St Andrews with the actors who play the Prince and Princess of Wales as university students spotted filming together for the Netflix series.

Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy were being filmed as William and Kate in the Fife seaside town on Friday.

Bellamy was dressed in clothes from the early 2000s – when the couple attended the university – including bootcut jeans with a pleated leather belt, and high-heeled suede boots.

She was carrying a book entitled First Steps In Academic Writing.

The sixth series of The Crown is expected to air later this year, and is the first to have been produced following the death of the Queen last September.

It will follow events from the late 1990s until the early 2000s, including the death of William’s mother Diana.

