Arrow Video's FrightFest is part of the Glasgow Film Festival, which starts on Wednesday, March 2, with an Opening Gala screening of ‘The Outfit’, starring Mark Rylance.
The horror festival organisers will be taking over GFT1 all day on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12, with 11 spooky, gory and scary films, along with numerous guests, Q&As and giveaways.
The opening film of Frightfest scheduled for the evening of Thursday, March 10, was meant to be Russian shocker 'The Execution’ but this has been cancelled due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, with an announcement on a replacement film expected soon.
But here are the 11 slices of cinematic scare you can still see.
You can buy tickets for all films individually, or buy a Frightfest pass for all 11 Friday and Saturday screenings, at the Glasgow Film Festival website.
A message from the Editor:
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription
1. Let The Wrong One In
Let The Wrong One In screens at 1.30pm on Friday, March 11. When Matt’s estranged older brother Deco turns up at his flat looking terrible one morning, Matt figures he’s just on another typical loser bender. But Deco’s symptoms turn out to be more than a wicked hangover, and his newly grown fangs leave little doubt he’s fallen victim to a group of vampires terrorising Dublin, posing as a group of hard-partying bachelorettes out on the prowl. Director Conor MacMahon will be at the screening.
Photo: Contributed
2. A Cloud So High
The world premiere of A Cloud So High screens at 4pm on Friday, March 11. While living under the roof of his aging, disgraced ex-cop father Gene Sarling, a mentally unstable 22-year-old war veteran Paul evolves from a petty thief and ransacker to brutal killer. Meanwhile Gene, also a recovering alcoholic, is forced to confront the fiercest nemesis of his entire life: his own son. Director Christopher Lee Parson will be at the screening.
Photo: Contributed
3. Homebound
Homebound screens at 6.30pm on Friday March 11. Richard decides to take his new girlfriend Holly home to meets his two estranged children Anna and Ralph. With his ex-wife nowhere to be seen upon their arrival, the couple start trying to repair old wounds and bitter resentments. Initially things go well but then the children devolve into behaving in increasingly unnerving ways until the mood turns completely sour. Soon the strangeness has enveloped every aspect of the visit as the kids start to become threatening. Director Sebastian Godwin will be at the screening.
Photo: Contributed
4. You Are Not My Mother
You Are Not My Mother is showing at 8.45pm on Friday, March 11. Something strange has happened to Angela, her teenage daughter Char is convinced. Ever since her single mother returned home following an inexplicable absence, Char has observed subtle changes in posture, personality, and appetite. Welcome at first — prior to her disappearance Angela had been bedridden and an irresponsible parent – the differences soon become worrying as Char’s scrutiny quickly turns to horrified dread.
Photo: Contributed