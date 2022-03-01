3. Homebound

Homebound screens at 6.30pm on Friday March 11. Richard decides to take his new girlfriend Holly home to meets his two estranged children Anna and Ralph. With his ex-wife nowhere to be seen upon their arrival, the couple start trying to repair old wounds and bitter resentments. Initially things go well but then the children devolve into behaving in increasingly unnerving ways until the mood turns completely sour. Soon the strangeness has enveloped every aspect of the visit as the kids start to become threatening. Director ​Sebastian Godwin will be at the screening.

Photo: Contributed