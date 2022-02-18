Boasting 10 world premieres, four European premieres, 65 UK premieres and 13 Scottish premieres, the feast of film will also host an exclusive preview screening of the first episode in Season Six of the global smash-hit Outlander.

Films will also be screened in partner cinemas across the UK – from Stornoway to Bristol – while Glasgow-born writer, director, producer and performer Armando Iannucci will appear live at a special ‘In Conversation’ event.

And he’s not the only famous face or filmmaker to be appearing ‘in real life’ at the event, with a number of stars from Scotland and further afield set to visit Glasgow this March to give introductions to screenings and answer questions after.

So, from Lulu and Alan Cumming to Jack Lowden and Martin Compston, here are the films and events to book at the Glasgow Film Festival if you want to mix with the stars.

1. My Old School Actors Alan Cumming and Dawn Steele, pop star Lulu and director Jono McLeod will all be at the European premiere of My Old School at 8.15pm on Thursday, March 3. It tells the incredible true story of Bearsden Academy pupil Brandon Lee and his unmasking as a 30-something trying to restart his life. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. Armando Iannucci In Conversation Glasgow-born creative force Armando Iannucci with a very special live ‘In Conversation’ event, looking back over his wide-ranging, multi-media career distinguished by his brilliant feel for character, unforgettable dialogue and razor-sharp wit on Sunday, March 6, at 5.45pm at the Glasgow Film Theatre. Photo: Emma McIntyre Photo Sales

3. The Worst Person in the World Anders Danielsen Lie, the star of the Oscar-nominated 'anti-rom-com' The Worst Person In The World will take questions after a screening at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Friday, March 4, at 8.15pm. The film is the final part of directorJoachim Trier's highly-lauded Olso Trilogy. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. Benediction Scottish star Jack Lowden (Dunkirk, Fighting WIth My Family) will be at the Scottish premiere of Terence Davies’ acclaimed Siegfried Sassoon biopic Benediction at the Glasgow Film Theatre on Monday, March 7, at 5.30pm. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales