Boasting 10 world premieres, four European premieres, 65 UK premieres and 13 Scottish premieres, the feast of film will also host an exclusive preview screening of the first episode in Season Six of the global smash-hit Outlander.
Films will also be screened in partner cinemas across the UK – from Stornoway to Bristol – while Glasgow-born writer, director, producer and performer Armando Iannucci will appear live at a special ‘In Conversation’ event.
And he’s not the only famous face or filmmaker to be appearing ‘in real life’ at the event, with a number of stars from Scotland and further afield set to visit Glasgow this March to give introductions to screenings and answer questions after.
So, from Lulu and Alan Cumming to Jack Lowden and Martin Compston, here are the films and events to book at the Glasgow Film Festival if you want to mix with the stars.
