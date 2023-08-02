All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Showcase Cinemas are celebrating 100 years of Disney. Cr: Getty ImagesShowcase Cinemas are celebrating 100 years of Disney. Cr: Getty Images
Showcase Cinemas are celebrating 100 years of Disney. Cr: Getty Images

100 Years Of Disney: 10 classic Disney films returning to Scottish cinemas from August

To celebrate 100 years of Disney, these 10 classic films will be returning to cinemas in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 15:23 BST

To celebrate 100 years of the iconic movie studio, a selection of Disney favourites will be returning to the big screen over the coming months, Showcase Cinema have confirmed.

With tickets costing just £5, several of Disney's most loved films will be getting screened from August until November at Showcase Cinemas, including their Glasgow cinema located at Barrbridge Leisure Centre.

The epic collection will kick off from this Friday, when Disney devotees will be treated to the first ever full-length animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which was first released in 1937.

This Disney classic will be screening from August 4 at Showcase Cinemas.

1. Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs

Bambi will screening from August 18 at Showcase Cinemas.

Bambi will screening from August 18 at Showcase Cinemas.

2. Bambi

Cinderella will screening from August 25 at Showcase Cinemas.

Cinderella will screening from August 25 at Showcase Cinemas.

3. Cinderella

Cinderella will screening from August 25 at Showcase Cinemas.

Peter Pan will screening from September 1 at Showcase Cinemas.

4. Peter Pan

Peter Pan will screening from September 1 at Showcase Cinemas.

