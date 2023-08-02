100 Years Of Disney: 10 classic Disney films returning to Scottish cinemas from August
To celebrate 100 years of Disney, these 10 classic films will be returning to cinemas in 2023.
To celebrate 100 years of the iconic movie studio, a selection of Disney favourites will be returning to the big screen over the coming months, Showcase Cinema have confirmed.
With tickets costing just £5, several of Disney's most loved films will be getting screened from August until November at Showcase Cinemas, including their Glasgow cinema located at Barrbridge Leisure Centre.
The epic collection will kick off from this Friday, when Disney devotees will be treated to the first ever full-length animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which was first released in 1937.