The competition has been running for three decades

The trailer of a documentary about a porridge making competition in the Highlands which is to premiere at Edinburgh International Film Festival has been released.

The Golden Spurtle, directed by Constantine Costi, tells the story of the contest in the village of Carrbridge in the Scottish Highlands, where competitors fight it out for the coveted title of World Porridge Champion - using only oats, water and salt.

The Golden Spurtle documentary will be shown at Edinburgh International Film Festival. | contributed

A spokesman for the documentary said: “Amid intense rivalries, steaming bowls of porridge, and the lives of charmingly eccentric locals we see a living legacy unfold.

“Leading the way is self-titled Chieftain of the Golden Spurtle Charlie Miller, an acerbic wit, charisma and no-nonsense approach to all things porridge. A maker of spurtles (wooden porridge stirring utensils), Charlie is an artist at heart. Since taking ill he is looking for a successor to take over as Chieftain. But with no one in sight, Charlie is left to shoulder the burden of the championship’s uncertain future.”