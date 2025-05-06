Almost 1,600 new shows have been unveiled for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They range from a jaw-dropping display of sleight of hand to a drag lip-sync battle for the ages.

Nearly 1,600 new shows for this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe programme have been announced in the biggest line-up release to date for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ladyboys of Bangkok. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

The 1,564 shows added to the programme takes the overall total to 3,356, with organisers flagging more would still be added ahead of the official programme launch on June 3.

Highlights include a return of Fringe favourites The Lady Boys of Bangkok, who will return with what the act is billing as a “night of pure escapism” at the Theatre Big Top venue. One of the longest-running Fringe shows, the sing-along cabaret show has been a staple of the Fringe for a quarter of a century.

A swathe of comedy acts announced for this year’s festival will also include Kaye Adams and Karen Mackenzie, who will leverage off the age barrier in their show How To Be 60! at Gilded Balloon.

Audiences are being urged to use the hashtag #DareToDiscover as artists from around the world prepare to tackle everything from climate change and queer joy to club culture and conspiracy theories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly released highlights span all genres - from absurd musicals and philosophical dance routines to sensory adventures for babies and candid stand-up pieces.

Fringe Society chief executive Tony Lankester said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see the range of work that artists are bringing to Edinburgh this year. I can’t wait for you all to #DareToDiscover at this year’s Fringe.

Tony Lankester is the new chief executive of the Fringe Society. | Fringe Society

“August is ever closer and if you’re keen to support artists in advance of this year’s festival, you can book tickets in advance, add free and unticketed shows to your favourites lists, and mention artists and companies on social media to share their show further.”

Below are eight handpicked highlights from today’s announcement:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casper Thomas: The Art of Close-up Magic (Volume 2) - C ARTS

Returning magician Casper Thomas showcases jaw-dropping sleight of hand in this intimate show that puts the audience inches away from magic. With classic misdirection and modern twists, it’s a masterclass in old-school illusion.

Glam Slam: A Drag Lip-Sync Smackdown! – The Three Sisters

Expect fierce looks and high drama at this no-holds-barred drag lip-sync battle where queens and kings compete for the crown in front of a raucous crowd. It’s the ultimate showdown celebrating queer performance and charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

The Ugly Duckling - Underbelly

A reimagined story that celebrates diversity, difference and finding your tribe. The coming-of-age circus tale brings a heart-warming and hilarious energy to the crowd, with an acrobatic twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maria McAveety - A Problem Like Maria - The Stand Comedy Club

Rising Scottish comic Maria McAveety dissects the chaos of modern lift with sharp wit and painfully relatable anecdotes. Is she the problem - or is it everyone else? (It’s them.)

Miss Brexit - Underbelly

A bold and biting new musical satire about migrant survival in a hostile Britain, told though extravagant numbers and outrageous characters. This is Brexit like you’ve never seen it before- with sequins, sass, and no apologies.

The Desperate Battle of the Birds - St Marks artSpace

A classic Gaelic musical tale that builds bridges between traditions and cultures. Blending innovative electronic music with the Scottish storyteller, James MacDonald Reid’s voice- connecting the past with the present.

Poor Life Choices - PBH’s Free Fringe

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Choose your own path through the apocalypse in this interactive spoken word show blending mythology, dark humour and audience participation. You’ll laugh, panic and maybe even save the world.

Wallace and Gromit Live - Greyfriars Kirk

A brass band brings Britain’s favourite cheese-loving duo to life with live music, humour, and Wensleydale charm. It’s a family-friendly treat that blends nostalgia with whimsical orchestration.