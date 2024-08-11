It was the second of up to five flypasts during this year’s Tattoo

Audience members at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo were treated to a dazzling aerobatic display on Saturday evening when the RAF Red Arrows took to the skies above the capital.

The planes filled the sky over the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade with red, white and blue trails.

It is the second of up to five flypasts during this year’s Tattoo, during which the planes fly in precise formations that showcase the aeronautical skills of their pilots.

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo was first performed in 1950.

It attracts live crowds totalling 230,000 across its performances each year, as well as being broadcast to a global television audience of more than 100 million viewers.

It gained the “Royal” designation after Queen Elizabeth II awarded it the title to mark its 60th birthday.

Further flypasts are due to take place at 9.30pm on Tuesday 13, Thursday 15 and Friday 23.