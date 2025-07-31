Edinburgh Festival Fringe: The full scale revealed as 501 new acts sign up for 2025 spectacle
The number of shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe is at the second highest ever level after 501 acts signed up at the last minute.
The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society said this year’s event will feature 54,474 performances from 3,853 shows. Since the official programme launch on June 3, a further 501 shows have registered. The figure is the second highest since 2019, when a record 4,105 shows were performed.
Artists from 63 countries will be represented on the Fringe’s stages, with 1,118 shows from Scotland and 829 from Edinburgh itself.
Tony Lankester, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “This is my first Fringe as the Fringe Society’s chief executive, so this is an incredibly exciting moment – I’ve attended the Edinburgh Fringe before, but never in such a front-row seat.
“It’s taken a lot of people a lot of work to get us to this moment, so I’d like to thank everyone who has a hand in making it happen. That includes the venues around the city; the local businesses, stakeholders and officials; the wonderfully warm and welcoming people of Edinburgh; the members of the media and the arts industry who make this festival such an important part of the calendar for participating artists; and, of course, the indefatigable and undefeatable artists themselves, without whom there wouldn’t be a Fringe at all.
“We’re so grateful that you’ve chosen to be here this year, and I encourage any and all prospective audience members to go out, enjoy the festival and dare to discover the amazing work on offer.”
