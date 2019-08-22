Theatre review: Typical, Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh

Ryan Calais Cameron’s new Fringe play is based on the true-life story of Christopher Alder, a decorated ex-paratrooper who died in police custody in Hull in 1998 after being attacked outside a nightclub.

Typical, Pleasance Courtyard * * * *

It is a potentially devastating study of the everyday racism and hostility suffered by black men in predominantly white communities in Britain; and of how even those with a lifetime’s experience in deflecting those aggressions, and rising above them, can sometimes, tragically, find that all their practised strategies are not enough.

So in the Pleasance Beneath, actor Richard Blackwood gives us a tense, poignant and intensely likeable portrait of a man living apart from his wife and sons, but used to staying cheerful, keeping himself smart, and putting his best foot forward; and of a Friday night out that goes fatally wrong, when a bunch of thugs spot him talking to a white woman at a taxi rank after closing time.

In the end, neither the performance nor the production – by Anastasia Osei-Kuffour – quite seems to catch the scale of the personal and societal tragedy being described here; the closing original CCTV footage of police officers ignoring Alder as he lies dying on the floor of the police station comes as an absolute shock, rather than a climax to the narrative. Yet this is still a vital piece of theatre about a brutal racist attack, followed – at best – by a criminal act of police negligence for which no one was ever seriously brought to book. And 21 years on, there is ample shaming evidence that such attitudes continue to survive and thrive, both here in Scotland, and across the rest of the UK.

JOYCE MCMILLAN

Until 25 August