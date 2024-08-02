The 600 last-minute Edinburgh Festival Fringe shows - as major venues, like Summerhall, give ticket sales update

Nearly 4,000 shows listed as event gets underway

Strong ticket sales are being reported across the landscape of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – as it emerged that hundreds of shows have been added to the line-up since the official programme was published.

The official Fringe website is listing a record 3,919 productions – 602 more than those which featured in the official published programme when it was revealed in June.

The previous high was the 3,841 officially recorded in 2019, which attracted the festival’s biggest ever audience to date of more than three million. Last year’s Fringe eventually featured 3,553 shows.

The Royal Mile during the Fringe. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Some 291 venues are staging shows this year, compared to 323 five years ago and 299 in the 2014 programme, which featured 3,193 productions.

The 77-year-old Fringe opens today along with the Edinburgh International Festival and the Tattoo.

This year’s running tally has emerged despite the absence of key venues, including Gilded Balloon’s long-time house at Teviot Row House, which is being refurbished, the former New Town Theatre on George Street, and the Rose Theatre, on Rose Street, which is not being used this year.

Widespread concerns have also been raised about the rising costs of bringing shows to Edinburgh in recent years, especially for accommodation. Edinburgh’s festivals are also facing the impact of industrial action by waste, rail and tram workers this month.

The Wanted Posse are among the dance acts appearing at this year's Fringe, as part of Underbelly's programme at the McEwan Hall. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Venue operators reporting strong advance sales include Summerhall, Zoo, Pleasance, Assembly and Greenside.

Summerhall chief executive Sam Gough said: “Our advance sales are roughly double what they were at this time last year. We had sold around 16,000 tickets in advance at the end of last week, but we usually sell more tickets once we get going.

"We have a lot of new writing in our programme and people like to discover it during the Fringe, but I couldn’t be happier with how things have gone so far as we are massively ahead.”

Assembly founder William Burdett-Coutts said: “There is a general good feeling around the Fringe and people are definitely buying tickets. Our sales are up around 10 per cent last year. The festival is still incredibly good value for money. You can see comedians here this month for roughly half of what you’d pay to see them on tour.”

Pleasance director Anthony Alderson said: “It’s always incredible to see people enter our venues on the first day of previews. Our courtyard, the dome and the EICC are already buzzing, with audiences keen to see our shows. We’re hopeful for a very positive month.

“Sales are currently positive, in line with last year. However, costs have increased faster than ticket prices, which remains a concern. We would love people to come out and support artists by buying tickets and enjoying the festival.”

Greenside director Darren Neale said: “Comparing year-on-year sales is challenging due to our almost entirely new venue portfolio. However, our pre-sales are looking very strong. We already have shows selling out their full run at Greenside and have added extra performances to meet demand. We’re confident this year will once again be great for Greenside.

"However, costs have increased across the board, and ticket sales haven’t risen at the same rate. The Fringe continues to thrive only if people come out and support these brave and innovative shows. It's more important than ever for people to come out and buy tickets to see these shows.”

The Space said its sales were up around 12 per cent compared to this time last year.

Owain Shaw, marketing manager at Zoo Venues, said: “Across our programme, pre-sales this year have shown a marked improvement compared to the last couple of years.”

The Traverse Theatre said its advance ticket sales were the strongest since the 2019 festival, with one show, A History of Paper, already completely sold out.

Lyndsey Jackson, deputy chief executive of the Fringe Society, said: “The picture has been very positive so far. It’s been really encouraging to see that people have been booking up early this year.

"There’s clearly a strong audience appetite for what the Fringe has to offer this year. There are already shows that are completely sold out. Obviously lots of Fringe ticket sales are last-minute and we would never want to discourage people from booking up, and going to see, as much as possible.”

Ms Jackson said the Fringe Society had seen “consistently strong demand” to bring shows to Edinburgh over the past few years, but admitted artists and companies faced “serious challenges” because of the rising costs involved.

She said: “The appetite from artists is really high. We hope that is because they recognise the value of the Fringe. But I think it has become harder for artists. There is potentially a lot more at stake for them now."

Speaking ahead of the festival’s official opening day, Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “After months of planning by a cast of thousands, I am absolutely thrilled to welcome everyone to the 2024 Fringe.

"I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to get to this point, including artists, venues, producers, promoters, staff and too many more to mention. Now it’s time to enjoy this amazing festival you’ve created.”

“The Fringe Society exists to support the artists, media and arts industry taking part in the Fringe. Our team will be at Fringe Central throughout August with on-the-ground support, advice and a fantastic programme of events for all participants.