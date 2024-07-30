1 . A taste of the Tattoo

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo runs from August 2-24 and is one of the hottest tickets of the summer. It can be expensive though. For a free taster, head to the Royal Mile, just down from the Castle when the show is due to finish at around 11pm. Not only will you get a great view of the fireworks on the esplanade, you'll also have the chance to see some of the cast march away from the venue. | TSPL