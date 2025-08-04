My Festival: Dawn Steele: 'I am woken by our two sausage dogs at 5am'

The Scottish actor tells us all about her new play, Skye: A Thriller, her love of the Fringe’s unpredictable energy, and being woken up by sausage dogs at 5am.

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

I loved the play as soon as I read it. Skye: a Thriller is a brand new piece of writing from Ellie Keel and directed by Matthew Illiffe, about memories, love, loss, Skye and ghosts. It felt magical to me and I hope myself and James Robinson leave you feeling this as you walk out of Summerhall after. I have not been on the stage for a long time so I can’t wait to bring this story to life!

Dawn Steele | Harry Livingstone

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

You’ll need to ask our brilliant writer Ellie Keel!

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

I come to the festival every year but this year my teenage daughter is coming up so I have booked loads of things that I think she will like, for example Shamilton! I'm excited about seeing all my pals' shows too - Hannah Donaldson in Make it Happen, Johnny McKnight in She's Behind You and Bob Daws - who I did Blackbird with many moons ago - in Wodehouse in Wonderland. I’ve also booked Police Cops: The Original which looks fab. There are too many comedians to catch too, like Michelle Brazier who I loved last year.

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

We have a little group we come up with every year and we stay at my best friend Michael’s flat. We cram everything into three days, including a Mother India visit. What I do love about the festival though is the random, brilliant, funny unexpected nights you have seeing stuff you wouldn’t normally see, then off to the Traverse, meeting friends old and new, and the inevitable ending at the Pleasance Courtyard.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I’m up at 5am and in bed at 8.30pm, unless I’m at the Fringe of course!

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

The worst - but also completely standard at the Fringe - is missing shows, ending up at wrong venues and a few bad hangovers. The best is just the amazing shows I have seen over the years. Bryony Kimmings I’m a Phoenix Bitch, Mawaan Rizwan was a highlight too. I just love the energy of the Fringe - there really is nowhere like it. I can’t wait!

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

I am woken by our two sausage dogs at 5am, at the minute that’s fine as I do about two hours of line learning before I get to rehearsals. The last thing I do is read. I’m out like a light.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Oh, a frozen margarita for me please from the Summerhall courtyard at 4pm after our show!

Skye: a Thriller, Summerhall, 3pm, until 25 August