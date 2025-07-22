Edinburgh Fringe: ten hit shows returning to the world's biggest arts festival

The Scotsman will review hundreds of new Edinburgh Fringe shows this August but here are ten sure things to start with, writes Andrew Eaton-Lewis

Mairi Campbell: Pendulum Trilogy Singer and musician Mairi Campbell has been bringing her distinctive combination of storytelling, musicianship and theatrical magic to the Fringe for a decade now, beginning with her 2015 show Pulse, the story of how she found her musical voice in Cape Breton via a trip to Mexico. This year, to mark Pulse’s tenth anniversary, Campbell revives all three shows in her and director Kath Burlinson’s ‘Pendulum Trilogy’ – Pulse, plus Auld Lang Syne, about the history of Scotland’s most famous song (and how Campbell’s own version of it famously ended up in Sex and the City) and last year’s Living Stone, a hypnotically beautiful show about her discovery of a 400 year-old mill stone. Scottish Storytelling Centre, various times, until 17 August

Mairi Campbell PIC: Jula Faygruen

Sam Kissajukian: 300 Paintings One of last year’s great discoveries, Sam Kissajukian’s show takes a familiar set-up – comedian pursuing a Dave Gorman-style mission gets into a series of quirky, unlikely capers along the way – and turns it into a compelling examination of the relationship between creativity, obsession and mental illness, as he shares the story of how he abandoned stand-up comedy to become a painter, ultimately creating 300 paintings in just five months in tandem with some increasingly bizarre business ideas. This behaviour, it turned out, was the result of an extended manic bipolar episode. Summerhall, 31 July to 25 August, 12.05pm

Sam Blythe in Guy Masterson's production of Animal Farm | Guy Masterson

Animal Farm Guy Masterson’s adaptation of George Orwell’s novel has long been a masterpiece of solo storytelling. This year’s version is both a revival and a reinvention as performer Sam Blythe takes over the role, with Masterson remaining as director. Orwell’s themes, of course, are as powerful as ever. And the timing of the show makes it an excellent start to a festival day. Assembly George Square, 30 July until 24 August, 10.40am

A Gambler’s Guide to Dying Gary McNair has, at the last count, won three Scotsman Fringe First awards and sold out entire Fringe runs seven times, with shows that combine cleverly chosen cultural reference points (from Morrissey to Billy Connolly) with thoughtful reflections on issues from toxic masculinity to Scottish identity. Here he revisits his 2015 breakthrough show for its tenth anniversary; it’s the (true?) story of a man who, having placed a winning bet on England winning the 1966 World Cup, decides to place a bet that he will survive until the year 2000 following a cancer diagnosis. Traverse Theatre, 31 July until 24 August, various times

Sunshine on Leith First staged by Dundee Rep in 2007 and later made into a 2013 movie, Sunshine on Leith has fittingly become an Edinburgh Fringe staple thanks to Captivate Theatre which is bringing it back again this year. A cut above most jukebox musicals thanks to a story rooted (mostly) in the grit of real life, it features two soldiers struggling to readjust to the home front, with The Proclaimers’ music skilfully integrated into the story along the way (from misery to happiness) by its writer Stephen Greenhorn. The title track in particular is a tearjerker. Assembly Rooms, 31 July to 24 August, 5.30pm

Trainspotting Like Sunshine on Leith – with which it makes a pretty good double bill, especially perhaps for first time visitors to Edinburgh looking for an insight into the culture of the city – Trainspotting has found a long-term home on the Fringe. Be warned: it’s a more ‘immersive’ experience than Sunshine on Leith, including a visit to the worst toilet in Scotland. Cromdale Tunnel at Pleasance at EICC, 31 July to 24 August, various times

Hit musical How To Win Against History will be performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe from 30 July to 24 August in the Udderbelly at George Square. It tells the story of the fifth Marquis of Anglesey, who blew his family’s fortune on diamond frocks, lilac-dyed poodles and putting on plays. | How To Win Against History

How to Win Against History Is there any producer with an Edinburgh Fringe track record as impressive as Francesca Moody? From Fleabag to last year’s Weather Girl, via Baby Reindeer and Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder, Moody’s production company is also responsible for Shedinburgh Fringe Festival (back this year) and this raucous show about Henry Cyril Paget, a rich man who threw it all away “by being too damn fabulous”. How To Win Against History’s revival is, we are promised, “bigger and more sparkly than ever”. Udderbelly at Underbelly, 30 July until 24 August, 7.15pm

Why I Stuck a Flare Up My Arse for England It would hardly be the Fringe without some provocatively vulgar show titles – this year’s programme also includes a show called Hole! by a company called ASS (it stands for American Sing-Song but still, they clearly knew what they were doing). But you don’t sell out twice and go international unless there’s some substance too, and this tale of a football fan at Euro 2020 who goes viral after, well, you know, has charmed audiences worldwide. This will be its final Edinburgh Fringe run. Cowbarn at Underbelly, 30 July until 25 August, 2.15pm

Tape Face From Edinburgh to Las Vegas and back again, Sam Wills’ globally successful mime act is returning to his roots this year for a 20th anniversary celebration. For years The Boy With Tape On His Face - as he was formerly known - was as much a Fringe institution as the Ladyboys of Bangkok, La Clique or Puppetry of the Penis. It will be good to welcome him back. Pleasance Courtyard, 30 July to 10 August, 7.30pm

