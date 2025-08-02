"It's a joyful and brilliant escape" - the Edinburgh Festival Chorus celebrates its 60th anniversary

The Edinburgh Festival Chorus celebrates its 60th anniversary this year | Edinburgh Festival Chorus

To mark the 60th anniversary this year of the Edinburgh Festival Chorus, we asked some of its members about their experiences of being part of such an august choir.

Ian Phillips of the Edinburgh Festival Chorus

Ian Phillips (joined in 2013)

It’s a joyful and brilliant escape. During rehearsals and concerts it’s all that you’re focussed upon. Nothing else matters. It’s an emotional and happy time on stage.

There is nothing quite like the feeling of ending a Mahler Symphony, delivering a Verdi chorus or delivering some emotional line. I, and others around me, have ended some concerts with a wee tear.

I had previously enjoyed singing and had been in choirs but I had a busy lifestyle and a job that meant I couldn’t always be in Edinburgh for rehearsals. You cannot do it lightly – I remember being sternly warned to ensure I attended every rehearsal.

It is unexpectedly very loud at times. I remember the first time having a brass section next to me in Berlioz’ Grande Messe des Morts (deafening) or being next to the bass drum during Verdi Requiem Dies irae (for which ear plugs were available). You do not always hear the music, you feel it vibrate through you!

Singing in languages for which you have no knowledge or experience is always a challenge. Finnish was almost impossible - writing everything on the score phonetically - and then having to consider singing in Latin but appreciating which type of Latin - French, Italian or even Czech. Singing Kaddish Symphony No3 by Leonard Bernstein with Samual Pisar narrating was a great emotional evening. It’s the only night I have seen a standing ovation in the Usher Hall - for Simon, not for the Chorus!

I also loved singing some of the ‘classics’ such as Mozart’s Requiem, Sea Symphony - which is in this year’s repertoire - and Brahms Requiem. They are classics because they have wonderful tunes and are a joy to perform as well as listen to.

We did not sing in the year of Covid-19, but I was fascinated with how we put together a virtual choir singing Carmina Burana. The results remain online and it is useful to send to folk who wonder what we do but have never attended a concert.

Everyone in the choir is very much aware of the history. We continue to hear references to past performances, old chorus directors and visiting conductors. You cannot fail to feel that you are part of a new history that will be recalled in the future. Knowing the past and the many fabulous concerts I did not take part in makes me all the more enthusiastic to make my contribution today.

Joanna Bleau of the Edinburgh Festival Chorus

Joanna Bleau (joined in 2023)

I’m a female tenor, so I wasn’t really expecting to get in but I auditioned anyway, thinking it would be a good experience if nothing else. I was thrilled to get through, and to find myself singing with this amazing, warm-hearted bunch of people.

Years ago I sang in the Philharmonia Chorus in London, similar in quality and reputation. More recently, after 12 years of singing in a community opera company I yearned to come ‘home’ to large choral works and to a choir that acts in every way as if it were professional. It is immensely satisfying. Whatever my day or week has been like, when I get to The Hub everything just melts away and I can just enjoy being in the music. There is always something to laugh about as we get down to work and I find myself singing snippets as I cycle through Holyrood park on my way home. Goodness knows what pedestrians think when I’m still singing at the traffic lights.

I think the most extraordinary thing for me is the breadth and variety in our repertoire each year, how much we manage to learn, the range of languages (sometimes four or five different languages in one season) and the diversity of musical style. I was blown away by the Buddha Passion by Tan Dun in 2023 and am loving The Veil of the Temple by Tavener, lasting 8 or so hours. With about five major concerts in the EIC, we are pushed to the limit sometimes, with rehearsals or concerts almost every night during August. But I’ve been endlessly impressed by the way we support each other (including the Chorus Master, our wonderful pianist and the chorus management team) and pull together when we are getting tired but just have to persevere.

Andrew Moore of Edinburgh Festival Chorus | Andrew Moore

Andrew Moore (joined in 1977)

I started singing in a male voice choir aged 14 and sung in operettas at High School. After studying Physics/Maths at University I returned to singing by auditioning to be in the chorus of Gounod’s Faust for Edinburgh Grand Opera. This was a great experience and I wanted to do more top notch choral singing.

It’s impacted on my life hugely. My mother was a pianist and accompanist. Music was important in our household and singing in Faust reignited my passion for singing.

Attending a few EIF concerts and then successfully auditioning for the Chorus with John Currie gave me the opportunity to fulfil this desire. Getting the intricate detail correct is required to perform at the highest level with the best orchestras, conductors and soloists in the world. As Carlo Maria Giulini told the chorus during a Brahms Requiem rehearsal :

“You must sing the rests and look after the little notes - for they are like children.”

I am not a professional singer but an enthusiastic amateur. As a member of the Edinburgh Festival Chorus I have been given the opportunity to appear on stage and perform some of the greatest music ever written with the best orchestras, conductors and soloists in the world. What an incredible experience and what a privilege.

Louise Cameron of Edinburgh Festival Chorus | Louise Cameron

Louise Cameron (joined in 2023)

I wanted to sing in a prestigious choir and sing music that was challenging. When I joined it was even better than I imagined. It has really brought my love of classical music to a new level. In just two festival seasons I have learned such a variety of music and I've thoroughly enjoyed the experience. Also the members of the choir are so friendly. Even though I'm new to the group people have made such an effort to get to know me and I feel so welcome. It's a genuinely lovely bunch of people and the culture of the choir is fantastic.

Singing with different conductors and orchestras at each concert during the festival is a challenge but that's also one of the things I've enjoyed the most. Everyone has a very different style and it's interesting seeing how they work with the choir and learning new ways of approaching the music from them. For me the highlight has to be singing Verdi's requiem in the Usher Hall. It's such an iconic work and the acoustic of the Usher Hall made it even better. Being a soprano, it felt great blasting those high notes!

Michael Jamieson of the Edinburgh Festival Chorus | Edinburgh Festival Chorus

Michael Jamieson (joined in 2025)

In March 2025 I attended a concert of Verdi's Requiem, featuring the Edinburgh International Festival Chorus and BBC symphony. I was completely blown away by the sound they made, and I wanted to be a part of it. Work and daily life can be such a grind, and the thought of a 2.5 hour rehearsal doesn't always feel appealing. But as soon as the rehearsal starts it’s like therapy. I always leave feeling uplifted. The singers of the Chorus are so talented, and every week when I listen to them I feel inspired, and it’s a privilege to have the opportunity to sing with them.

I was expecting to feel a little intimidated but that is not the case with the Chorus at all. Everyone is incredibly friendly and our Chorus Director is very patient and supportive.

Rachael Cartwright of Edinburgh Festival Chorus | Rachael Cartwright

Rachael Cartwright (joined in 2023)

I’ve sung in choirs since childhood. Having been away from regular choral singing for a few years due to the pandemic and time spent living abroad, I was keen to return to a more structured and committed form of singing. A few friends recommended EFC, and I was drawn to the high standard of performance and the opportunity to work on major repertoire with professional orchestras and conductors. Rehearsals are demanding but fulfilling and provide a welcome contrast to the pace of daily life as well as a chance to focus on something entirely different. One of the greatest challenges is probably the level of commitment required alongside working full-time — particularly during the Festival period — but this is also what makes the final performances so rewarding. Although I have only taken part in one Festival season so far, the experience of seeing months of preparation come together in performance was amazing. Being part of a chorus with such a distinguished history and reputation, particularly as it marks a significant anniversary, is both humbling and inspiring.

It is a privilege to contribute to its ongoing legacy and to be part of a community of such talented musicians. Some of the music can be a challenge but I love that and it’s one of the reasons I wanted to join. This experience helps me focus and stretches me.

The Edinburgh Festival Choir will be performing on six occasions during this year’s EIFF. Information and tickets at: www.eif.co.uk