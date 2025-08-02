Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2025: The 10 best pictures from the 75th anniversary show at Edinburgh Castle

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Published 2nd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST

The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo is back with a bang as the Edinburgh festivals kick off this weekend

It wouldn’t be the festival season without the annual spectacle of the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. For 2025, there is an extra special show to mark the spectacle’s 75th anniversary.

Running from August 1 to 23, this year’s extravaganza features performances from the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Germany, Poland, Ukraine and the United States of America.

The theme this year is the Heroes Who Made Us, reflecting on the history of the iconic event and the “everyday heroes” who make up the UK armed forces.

There are more than 800 performers in total, with incredible international guests including the United States Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, the Representative Band of the Polish Border Guard, the Top Secret Drum Corps and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.

The Odessa-based Ukraine Naval Forces Orchestra is also making its debut this year.

The Scotsman was lucky enough to go along to the preview of the show ahead of its official opening on Friday evening. Here are ten of the best pictures to enjoy.

The Massed Pipes and Drums perform in a formation to mark the 75th year of the tattoo

1. The Massed Pipes and Drums

The Massed Pipes and Drums perform in a formation to mark the 75th year of the tattoo | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The United States Air Force Drill Team put on a jaw dropping performance involving precise, synchronised movements and complex weapon exchanges

2. United States Air Force Drill Team

The United States Air Force Drill Team put on a jaw dropping performance involving precise, synchronised movements and complex weapon exchanges | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Dancers perform in front of playful projections lighting up the Castle

3. Highland dancers

Dancers perform in front of playful projections lighting up the Castle | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Fan favourites, the Top Secret Drum Corps, return for their eighth performance on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade

4. Top Secret Drum Corps

Fan favourites, the Top Secret Drum Corps, return for their eighth performance on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade | Getty Images

