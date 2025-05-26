Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A festival circus act described as a “stunning aerial show” has been cancelled after one of the artists suffered an injury.

The planned three-day run of The Unlikely Friendship of Feather Boy and Tentacle Girl at the Edinburgh International Children's Festival (EICF) was cancelled at the weekend ahead of the festival’s official opening night on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EICF said the cancellation of the two-person performance by Vee Smith and Sadiq Ali, which features aerial displays in harnesses and modern circus-style performance, was due to “performer injury”.

It is understood Mr Ali had to attend accident-and-emergency (A&E) after an afternoon show in Johnstone on Wednesday last week and has been advised by doctors not to perform.

Commissioned by the National Theatre of Scotland, the show was due to run on Monday and Tuesday nights and Wednesday afternoon.

The Unlikely Friendship of Feather Boy and Tentacle Girl was due to be performed this week. | Edinburgh International Children's Festival

A statement from the Catherine Wheels Theatre Company and the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival said: “It is with a sad heart that we have had to cancel the performances of The Unlikely Friendship of Feather Boy and Tentacle Girl at the Children’s Festival, due to performer injury. We know this is disappointing news for the artists involved, our audiences and ourselves, but the health of the performer is paramount.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are lucky that the show Grown Ups from Belgium, an absurd tragi-comedy about what happens to grown-ups when children are not looking, is able to step in at the last minute for the opening night of the festival tonight.”

The show is also due to be performed during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August, when it will be part of the Made in Scotland showcase.

The statement added: “For those with tickets for the performances, we will be in touch with information on alternative shows or refund options. The Unlikely Friendship is performing at the Edinburgh Fringe as part of Made in Scotland, so an opportunity to see the work will still be possible. We hope to see some of you at the other inspiring and joyous shows taking place at the Children’s Festival this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aimed at children aged nine and over, the show tells the story of a girl who wants to be a monster and a boy who wants to fly.

The description in the festival’s brochure said: “Exploring the universal yearning to belong and sharing the joy of friendship, this is a dynamic and visually stunning aerial show.”

A performance of the same show, due to take place in Glasgow’s Tramway as part of Dance International Glasgow, was also cancelled last week, as was a second evening performance in Johnstone Town Hall on Wednesday last week.

The hour-long EICF performance was due to be staged at the Assembly Roxy.