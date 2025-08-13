My Festival: Nicola Meighan – ‘I love asking questions, but I’m absolutely lost for answers’

The BBC broadcaster on bringing a live version of her podcast A Kick Up The Arts to the Fringe, together with special guests from across the world of Scottish music, TV, film and more

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

Because I’d love to see you there! I’ll be having conversations with some of our best-loved names in telly, theatre, music, and more – about their own life and work, but also about their favourite Scottish albums, books and films. Fans of wildlife film-maker Gordon Buchanan will have the chance to see another side of the globe-trotting TV favourite up-close; music and acting royalty Barbara Dickson joins me for a blether, and she’ll play us some songs; actor, broadcaster, panto star and sell-out festival favourite Grant Stott makes his only Fringe appearance this year. I’ll also be joined by Del Amitri’s Justin Currie, Still Game’s Gavin Mitchell (aka Boabby the Barman), and music icon Horse, who’ll celebrate 35 years of her debut, The Same Sky, with reflections on the record, and she’ll perform some tracks from it too.

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

I can’t really second-guess my guests, so I’m hoping I’ll learn a lot from them too! I’m looking forward to Gordon Buchanan giving us some insight as to what it’s like to rub shoulders with snow wolves, leopards, and polar bears. Along with Still Game, Gavin Mitchell has had a fascinating career in theatre, art and TV, so I’m hoping he’ll reflect upon his time with John Byrne, Derek Jarman and Robin Williams. Horse has been uncovering all manner of artefacts relating to The Same Sky for our event, so it’ll be wonderful to glean new things about an album – and artist – I’ve loved for decades. And I can’t wait to discover Grant Stott’s favourite Scottish album; Barbara Dickson’s favourite film; Justin Currie’s favourite book.

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I love asking questions, but I’m absolutely lost for answers.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

At the moment, I’m immersed in the novels, films and records that have been chosen for these conversations. No spoilers, but that means I’ve been going to bed reading Muriel Spark and Michael Pedersen, waking up listening to Barbara Dickson and the Fire Engines’ Davy Henderson, watching some of Scotland’s best-loved movies. I hope that, if you come along, you’ll leave armed with a reading / listening / watching list of great Scottish work you might have not encountered, or might be inspired to revisit. There’ll certainly be a few surprises.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

Gavin Mitchell – Boabby the Barman – is my guest on Monday, so can I transpose The Clansman from Still Game to Edinburgh? Two pints, obviously.

Nicola Meighan hosts A Kick Up The Arts at The Stand Comedy Club, 18-24 August, 2pm, with Gavin Mitchell (18 August), Gordon Buchanan (19 August), Barbara Dickson (20 August), Grant Stott (21 August), Justin Currie (23 August) and Horse (24 August). akickupthearts.org