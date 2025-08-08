My Festival – Vic Galloway

The BBC Radio Scotland and Radio 6 Music presenter on giving local bands an international platform at the Fringe, why you should see Kathryn Joseph at EIF, and why he has conflicted feelings about the Reading Festival

There are thousands of shows in Edinburgh this month. Please tell us why we should come and see yours.

There always seems to be a lack of quality local music in the morass of international shows at the Fringe. Our week of shows bucks that trend. It will be an intimate way to meet and experience renowned, homegrown, independent musicians in a really great venue. They will perform acoustically throughout the night, and chat to me about their lives and careers. Leith Depot is the perfect location for this too. It has a great bar and a tasty, reasonably priced restaurant, plus it’s on Edinburgh’s most vibrant street – Leith Walk – surrounded by great shops, pubs, music venues and cafes.

Vic Galloway | Mike Wilkinson

What will we learn from your show that we didn’t know before?

I think we will learn all about the inner secrets of some of Scotland’s finest indie musicians, and how and why they create their art. I know most of the musicians appearing on the bill quite well, and have championed them on my BBC shows over the years, so hopefully the rapport between us will be natural and easy. With a glass of something in hand, acoustic instruments at the ready, and a relaxed atmosphere, I’m hoping we can hear some really personal, reflective stories and fun anecdotes… plus some great music obviously.

Who or what was the biggest inspiration for your show?

Putting local talent on an international platform. Often this is ignored in favour of out-of-town comedians, bigger names and TV stars. What I’ve always been passionate about is showing what talent we have around us in Scotland – musicians, comedians, actors, filmmakers and artists. This run of Fringe shows gives us the excuse to showcase a wee bit of that.

What’s the best review you’ve ever had, and the worst?

We’ve not done the shows yet… but the reviews will be amazing… of course!

Who or what are you most excited about seeing this year?

Outside of our own run of shows I’d recommend seeing Kathryn Joseph performing at the Edinburgh International Festival. She is always otherworldly and her new We Were Made Prey album is special. Also comedian Connor Burns doing stand-up. He is a rising star and was brilliant in 2024.

Who do you most like spending time with in Edinburgh?

My pal Olaf Furniss, who runs the Wide Days festival – he’s always monstrous fun! We might go to eat Indian food at Desi Packwan and talk a lot of shite!

Tell us something about you that would surprise people.

I don’t live in Edinburgh anymore… After years on the walk, I left Leith for rural Fife! It’s been amazing so far… Gardening, DIY, barbecues … how rock ’n’ roll!

What are the best and worst things that have happened to you at a festival?

Having my tent robbed while I was sleeping in it at Reading Festival was pretty bad. Years later, playing in a band at Reading Festival was pretty good.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning and the last thing you do at night?

Morning – Strong black Coffee.

Night – Turn off screens and read.

Thanks for the interview! We’d like to buy you a drink. Where are we going and what are we drinking?

We’re going to Leith Depot on Leith Walk, of course. Mine’s a single malt whisky. Double please! Fankyouverymusch… hic…