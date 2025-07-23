Three winners of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's Funniest Joke Award over the years.placeholder image
Three winners of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's Funniest Joke Award over the years. | Getty Images/Contributed

Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award: As the prize 'takes a break' in 2025 here are all 16 hilarious jokes to have won the award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 23rd Jul 2025, 10:48 BST

There will be no ‘Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award’ in Edinburgh in 2025 - but we can still enjoy the comic gems celebrated in previous years.

Comedian Andrew Maxwell famously once called the Edinburgh Festival Fringe ‘exams for clowns’, and each year it’s the comics with the best jokes who get the ‘A’ grades.

The Edinburgh Comedy Award (formerly the Perrier Award) is handed out each year to the top clown in the class, and since 2008 is has been joined by The Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award.

Presented by television channel Dave, each year a shortlist of 10-15 jokes was drawn up by some of the leading comedy critics and comedians in the UK.

Designed to celebrate “the art of joke writing” and making people laugh, the general public then voted for the eventual winner.

This week it was announced that ‘U&Dave’s Funniest Joke Of The Fringe’, as it’s now called, would be scrapped from the 2025 Fringe, with the TV station behind the gong saying it is “resting”.

So we thought it would be the perfect time to revisit the 16 jokes that have made the grade since the prize was established.

"I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship, but I bottled it."

1. 2024: Mark Simmons

"I was going to sail around the globe in the world’s smallest ship, but I bottled it." | Contributed

Photo Sales
"I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah."

2. 2023: Lorna Rose Treen

"I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah." | Contributed

Photo Sales
"I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn't get pasta."

3. 2022: Masai Graham

"I tried to steal spaghetti from the shop, but the female guard saw me and I couldn't get pasta." | Contributed

Photo Sales
"I thought the word "Caesarean" began with the letter "S" but when I looked in the dictionary, it was in the "C" section."

4. 2021: Masai Graham

"I thought the word "Caesarean" began with the letter "S" but when I looked in the dictionary, it was in the "C" section." | Contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Edinburgh Festival FringeJokes
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice