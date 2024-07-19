It’s nearly time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take over the theatres, gyms, hotels, streets and pubs of Scotland’s Capital.
Taking place from August 2-26 (although there are previews in the days running up to the official launch), there are over 3,500 shows taking place, from music and dance, to theatre and spoken word.
The largest - and most high-profile - section of the programme is comedy, with theatre coming a close second.
But there are plenty of spoken word events too, including live interviews with some of today’s leading political brains - from former UK Prime Ministers and Scottish First Ministers of the past, to freshly-appointed Labour government ministers.
Here are 11 of the biggest names in politics appearing in 2024.
1. Anas Sarwar
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is hoping his party's political resurgence could see him become Scottish First Minister. You can hear what the Glasgow MSP has to say when he talks to LBC radio presenter Iain Dale at the Pleasance at EICC on Friday, August 9, at 4.05pm. | Getty Images
2. Mhairi Black
When Mhairi Black was elected as an SNP MP in 2015 at the age of just 20 she became the youngest MP elected since the Reform Act of 1832. She was one of her party's highest-profile politicians, serving as Deputy Leader, and won two further elections before standing down earlier this year. Now she's left politics shes trying her hand at comedy in 'Politics Isn't For Me' at the Gilded Balloon at the Museum from July 31-August 25. | Getty Images
3. Alex Salmond
Current leader of the Alba Party - and fomer SNP leader and Scottish First Minister - Alex Salmond will be talking to LBC radio presenter Iain Dale at the Pleasance at EICC on Saturday, August 3, at 1.30pm. | Getty Images
4. Caroline Lucas
Before standing down prior to the last general election, Caroline Lucas was MP for Brighton Pavilion, where she became the UK’s first Green Party MP. She was leader of the Green Party from 2008 to 2012 and co-leader from 2016 to 2018. She's in conversation at The Stand Comedy Club on Sunday, August 25, at 12noon. | Getty Images