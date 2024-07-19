2 . Mhairi Black

When Mhairi Black was elected as an SNP MP in 2015 at the age of just 20 she became the youngest MP elected since the Reform Act of 1832. She was one of her party's highest-profile politicians, serving as Deputy Leader, and won two further elections before standing down earlier this year. Now she's left politics shes trying her hand at comedy in 'Politics Isn't For Me' at the Gilded Balloon at the Museum from July 31-August 25. | Getty Images