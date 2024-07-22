Mask of 'perfect mother' explored in Fringe show

American actress, Karin Trachtenberg is set to enchant Edinburgh Fringe audiences this August with her poignant and affecting show My Mother Had Two Faces: Reflections on beauty, ageing and acceptance.

When Karin Trachtenberg’s mother left her Swiss homeland, she did so to pursue stardom and a better life. But with that ambition came a fixation with beauty and outward appearances - a fixation that was to spill over into the way she raised her daughter.

Discovering her mother's diaries after her passing, Karin embarks on a journey from the gritty, urban streets of New York to her Swiss mother's manicured orderliness. This is a journey of discovery as Karin examines the history of this complicated mother/daughter relationship and how it influenced her own sense of worth.

In My Mother Had Two Faces, Karin engages in a dialogue with her mirrored reflection. What does the mirror uncover when we strip away the makeup? What lies beneath the mask of the perfect mother? Can Karin find closure and comfort in loving her mother’s vulnerabilities, strengths, and imperfections, or is that really what she’s seeking for herself?

A scene from My Mother Had Two Faces

Presented in a pseudo-fairytale style, utilizing multimedia and theatrical masks, this captivating and empathetic tale tips the Disney delusion by juxtaposing the outward enchantment with the truth beneath.

“Karin’s performance, using mirrors, humor and dark Disney-esque stylings and mixed media was absolutely riveting.” – Samantha Simmonds-Ronceros (NoHo Arts)

Born and raised on the gritty streets of Manhattan, Karin Trachtenberg is a classically trained actress,. She has tackled such major roles as Hamlet’s Polonius, King Agamemnon in Iphigenia in Aulis, and performed in Latin as the Devil in Hildegarde Von Bingen’s Ordo Virtutum.

Karin trained extensively with legendary voice and Shakespeare coach, Patsy Rodenburg, receiving teaching accreditation as a Patsy Rodenburg Associate. She recently traveled to Greece to pursue studies in Greek drama at the Hydrama Theatre and Arts Center. This transformative experience culminated in a public performance playing the titular role in Euripides “Phaedra”.