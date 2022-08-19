If you are looking to book a show during the remainder of the Fringe, our critics have been busy dashing between performances to give you the inside scoop on what’s worth your time.
These are 13 of the theatre shows that have received a four star review from the Scotsman – and what our arts experts had to say about them.
1. She Wolf
"As Cowan’s story begins, her character Maggie is sitting by the wolf enclosure at Edinburgh Zoo, gazing at the only living creatures with whom she can still identify. The story she unfolds is one in which strands of class, gender and ideology intertwine to create a horrifying cocktail of rage and violence." Joyce McMillan on She Wolf (Assembly Roxy (Venue 139), until 28 August (not 15, 22))
Photo: Contributed
2. Psychodrama
"It sends up the acting industry in fine style, but also makes wider points about how exploitation can only be endured for so long before something has to give." Joyce McMillan on Psychodrama (Traverse Theatre (Venue 15), until 28 August (not 15, 22)).
Photo: Contributed
3. Every Word Was Once An Animal
"It is absolutely a show for our time, though, in the sense that it captures our current desperate need to live in the moment, to enjoy the moment, to play with the moment; if only because we dare not look forward, too far." Joyce McMillan on Every Word Was Once An Animal (Zoo Southside (Venue 82), until 28 August).
Photo: Contributed
4. Please, Feel Free to Share
"Causer’s script is blackly, bitingly funny even through the worst of what follows, as Alex’s amusingly blunt narcissism and bemusement at others’ feelings unfolds with quick but carefully managed pace into a deeper character study of a liar, and what hurt and resentments they might be hiding in their own life to try and turn themselves into a new person without even realising it." David Pollock on Please, Feel Free to Share (Pleasance Courtyard (Venue 33), until 29 August (not 15, 16)).
Photo: Contributed